Celebrating Mother’s Day during pandemic

Sindy Muro always likes to plan something big around Mother’s Day during her work as the program director of Buckner Family Pathways in Midland.

Normally, that celebration is centered on coming together and sharing a meal with the single mothers that the program helps.

With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to transform ever day life, there had to be an adjustment to that celebration.

Muro put together a virtual pizza party Friday afternoon where food was delivered to the moms and families in the programs so that they would all get a chance to celebrate in some capacity.

“We normally do this during the day when the children are at school so the moms can have some time to themselves and pamper them,” she said. “The circumstances have made that a bit difficult so we were trying to find ways to keep them engaged and feel that they have that support.”

That’s where the pizza party at home idea came about that also includes raffle prizes and games as a fun activity and escape for the mothers.

There’s also an educational aspect to it as it will also include a discussion about being a single mom and other ways to offer support. And during the age of social distancing and being apart from one another, Muro said that community aspect is more important now than ever before.

“They build a strong sense of community and that’s something that we always look forward to,” Muro said. “Most of the moms have the same goals which are to obtain their degree and gain self-sufficiency to provide a better stable living environment to provide for their children in the future.”

Buckner Family Pathways is based in Dallas but has offices spread out across Texas. The office in Midland has the capacity to host 16 families, Muro said. While educational help is one of the strongest foundational services the organization provides, there is more to it than that.

Family Pathways also offers financial counseling as well as spiritual enhancement that includes a Bible study group and mental health counseling.

Things have been different in recent weeks due to the pandemic but what Muro is impressed about the most is how resourceful the families have been during these challenging times.

“I have to give it up to them because they are resourceful,” she said. “For example, when it comes to home schooling, the ladies that work in daycares were able to provide a curriculum for those kids. Our ladies get to do motherhood together for a long period of time and they learn to depend on one another.”

That’s a major reason why finding a way to still put this celebration together was important for Muro. Having that support system is important and being able to provide that under unique circumstances is rewarding. She hopes that the mothers are able to reflect on what they’ve accomplished under these unique circumstances.

“I want them to be proud of being a single mom during these times and embrace that,” she said. “I want them to know that they have the strength to move forward because they have the obstacles to overcome. My goal is to make them feel supported and encouraged by the people that want to see them succeed.”