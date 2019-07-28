Chaotic Wings and Pizza expands to Odessa

In 2013, Luke Kalmiya found himself more than 1,800 miles away from his home in Seattle.

The 37-year-old from Thailand didn’t arrive in Kermit with sights on working in the oilfield.

Kalmiya was there to sell doughnuts with his family at “Kermit Donuts.”

“My uncle went into the doughnut shop business and he started making a lot of doughnuts,” Kalmiya said. “As time went by, he started building doughnut shops and selling them to our Thai and Cambodian people. He told my dad let’s build a doughnut shop in Kermit because they don’t have one and he would run it.”

About a year after the doughnut shop opened, Kalmiya and his sister, Vanny Chao, started Chaotic Wings and Pizza in Kermit. The restaurant specializes in wings, pizza and burgers. Kalmiya said wings are the most popular with a tie between pizza and burgers.

Shortly after the success of the Kermit location, the brother-and-sister duo began searching for a second location and they found spots in Odessa and Andrews. The location in Odessa was previously Gabe’s Auto Sales, 2821 Andrews Highway.

Chaotic Wings and Pizza painted over the garage style doors on the front of the building. Kalmiya has to remodel the entire inside complete with a kitchen, dining room and bar area.

“We wanted to expand the Chaotic brand, but we were actually targeting Andrews or Monahans because of what we could afford to buy,” Kalmiya said. “The previous owner of the building helped me get this location. This location took me two years to build.”

The Odessa location officially opened June 5 and Kalmiya said there were mixed emotions.

Kalmiya said one of the most difficult obstacles has been keeping staff for long periods of time. He explained employees have lasted from a couple days to multiple weeks.

“People have literally quit on me,” he said. “They will just walk right off the line or just don’t show up.”

One position that hasn’t been a revolving door is manager.

Kevin McAfee, 40, commutes from Kermit to manage the Chaotic Wings and Pizza in Odessa. He trained a supervisor in the store at Kermit and then transitioned to Odessa. McAfee said he has lived in Kermit for more than seven years.

“The ones that do stay love it and like the way I manage,” McAfee said. “We are just moving forward and looking for some strong people who can get this thing really going.”

Gabrielle Soltero, 20, also worked the Chaotic Wings and Pizza in Kermit and Odessa. She is currently enrolled at Odessa College.

The 20-year-old said there are subtle differences between each location. Soltero explained there are more options in Odessa.

“There’s not a lot to do in Kermit, so there are always people there and it was constantly busy,” Soltero said. “There are a lot of other places here, but it does get busy. It’s not as overwhelming as the one in Kermit, but there are still a lot of people coming in.”

Kalmiya knows there’s a battle for people’s attention, but he said Thursday and Friday nights so far have been the busiest.

He expects Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays to be busy during the college and professional football season.

“Like any business, you always want more,” Kalmiya said. “If we are packed, we want more. There are ups and downs.”