  • April 19, 2020

Odessans stay home, get creative - Odessa American: Local News

Odessans stay home, get creative

  • Say Cheese

    Eli Hartman

    John and Monique Sellers pose for a quarantine portrait with their daughters, kindergartener Brooklyne and 5th-grader Ava. The Sellers have been balancing working from home and teaching their children; in their off time they have started a garden and John has started building a man cave.

Posted: Sunday, April 19, 2020 4:00 am

Odessans stay home, get creative Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Many Odessans, like the rest of the country, are trying to stay home and social distance as much as possible in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that is sweeping the world.

OA chief photographer Ben Powell and photographer Eli Hartman wanted to spend some time taking family portraits to show how folks are weathering this crisis.

This is our second set of photos and we love them.

Visit oaoa.com for a closer look at the photos. Want to share your family with us? Call 432-333-7774 or email bpowell@oaoa.com or ehartman@oaoa.com. We plan to “shoot” more family pics and are working on a little something for those of you disappointed about prom. Have an idea? Email ldennis@oaoa.com. All photos are taken with social distancing in mind. Keep up the great work Odessa!

