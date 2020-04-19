Odessans stay home, get creative

Ben Powell
From left, Tarak Stevenson cleans his glasses while his 10-year-old daughter reads a Harry Potter book, his 7-year-old son Thamus works on cloning his mother who is sat beside him, Cristi who is a kindergarten teacher for ECISD, works at home on her laptop. Cristi's twin sister Juli Ryan also has been helping around the house while Tarak and Cristi's 12-year-old son Tobias plays on his Nintendo switch and hover-board. The Stevenson family has worked hard to balance their home life with school work and jobs, taking breaks to play games and unwind together during their self isolation.
Practicing juggling the soccer ball on his knees, 15-year-old Kevin Santillan takes some time Saturday to get outside and kick the soccer ball around. When he isn't inside playing video games or doing school work, he plays football with his sister.
Life partners Michael McKerns and Glenda Scroggins stand on their front porch Saturday for their portrait. Living in this house for 18 years, Scroggins met McKerns 12 years ago, and the two spend their time in self isolation working in the garden planting citrus trees when Michael is not at work as a compressor mechanic.
Sitting on the front porch of their uncle's house, 11-year-old Juliana Orozco, and her cousins 1-year-old Dezi Orozco and 6-year-old Demily Orozco spend their free time when they aren't doing homework playing on their iPads, and playing outside together on their play set in the backyard.
Clay Carlin sits on his berm in his front yard, holding Tutu, a chihuahua mix dog that he is watching while a friend of his is in the hospital with a medical issue unrelated to COVID-19. Spending most of his spare time these days reading the Bible, making homemade ice cream, and working in the garden, Clay Carlin is optimistic that this pandemic will motivate people to come together.
Sitting under their carport as they barbecue, Julian Santillan, David Garcia, and Laura Solis have always had outdoor barbecues, but seem to have them more often now that they have to stay inside to self isolate while concerns surrounding COVID-19 continue to increase. They also spend time managing their "Little Free Library" in their front yard that is full of children's books.
Sitting on their front porch, Beckwith Thompson and Steve Goff, both photography professors at Odessa College, enjoy the evening sunlight with two of their three cats, Luna, and Baba Wednesday. Between helping students online with their class work, the husband and wife duo enjoys spending time working in their garden as well as working on art projects of their own.
Posted: Sunday, April 19, 2020 4:00 am
Odessans stay home, get creative
Many Odessans, like the rest of the country, are trying to stay home and social distance as much as possible in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that is sweeping the world.
OA chief photographer Ben Powell and photographer Eli Hartman wanted to spend some time taking family portraits to show how folks are weathering this crisis.
This is our second set of photos and we love them.
Visit oaoa.com for a closer look at the photos. Want to share your family with us? Call 432-333-7774 or email bpowell@oaoa.com or ehartman@oaoa.com. We plan to “shoot” more family pics and are working on a little something for those of you disappointed about prom. Have an idea? Email ldennis@oaoa.com. All photos are taken with social distancing in mind. Keep up the great work Odessa!
