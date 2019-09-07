Soul Anchor Entertainment is teaming up with the Desert Flower Art Bar and Levi's Backyard to present #WeAreBasinStrong, a fundraiser that will benefit those affected by the Aug. 31 shooting, on Sunday.

The event starts at noon and runs throughout the afternoon and will be held at two locations Desert Flower Art Bar, 123 S Main St, Big Spring, and Levi's Backyard, 124 S. Main St., Big Spring.

A total of 16 comedic and musical artists had donated their time for the cause. Local businesses have also donated items for door prizes and raffles.

Tickets are $10 at the door.

For more information, go to the Soul Anchor Entertainment Facebook page or call 806-317-7059.