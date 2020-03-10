  • March 10, 2020

Bushman, ICA aim to help Nashville - Odessa American: Local News

Bushman, ICA aim to help Nashville

$100,000 pledge and a fundraiser will help tornado victims

>> Visit Tennessean.com for coverage of the tornadoes.

Posted: Tuesday, March 10, 2020 2:47 pm

Odessa American

A check for $100,000 and a fundraiser will help Nashville residents who were affected by three separate devastating tornadoes last week.

The Investment Corporation of America, ICA Radio, American Red Cross and Music City Mall will hold a check presentation and fundraiser at 10 a.m. Thursday near the Music Mall Dillard’s Courtyard. The fundraiser will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday so Odessans can also donate to help those after the storm killed 24, injured 88 and destroyed hundreds of buildings including 100 family homes. The damage was so severe that many remained without power Tuesday.

ICA CEO John Bushman has pledged $100,000 to relief efforts following the storm on March 3. Donations will be sent to the American Red Cross and earmarked for Tornado Relief efforts. The donation is being made on behalf of all ICA Team Members as well as John and Carol Bushman.

“We are counting on the generosity of our fellow West Texans to help our neighbors in need in Nashville,” Bushman said. “We invite you to Music City Mall to make a donation to help relief efforts.”

Along with that donation, a radiothon will be held across all ICA Radio stations starting at 9 a.m. Thursday. Also, a table operated by Tracy Austin, representing the American Red Cross office, will accept cash and check donations in front of Dillard’s at Music City Mall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those unable to donate in person are asked to send checks to ICA at P.O. Box 2969 Odessa, TX 79761. Please make checks payable to American Red Cross.

Bushman is urging Odessans to help their neighbors in Tennessee.

The Bushman family and ICA have donated and raised funds for various causes. Recently, Bushman donated to the victims of the mass shooting in Odessa on Aug. 31, 2019. He has also helped with disaster relief in the Bahamas following Hurricane Dorain and also to El Paso victims of a mass shooting along with various other fundraisers and drives.

