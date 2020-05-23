  • May 23, 2020

Hood assumes leadership - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Hood assumes leadership

Odessa native applies hospice experiences to ministry

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, May 23, 2020 3:30 am

Hood assumes leadership By Bob Campbell bcampbell@oaoa.com Odessa American

Working with his third denomination, the Rev. Larry Hood says all Christians, particularly those in West Texas, have a lot in common.

The 58-year-old native Odessan served Baptist churches in San Angelo, Bedford and Rockwall, then was pastor of the Lutheran Church of the Risen Lord here before recently assuming the pastorate of St. Andrew Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

“Folks are folks, ministry is ministry and God’s word is God’s word,” Hood said. “None of that has changed. Most churches in West Texas are very conservative with their beliefs. They just put a little different emphasis on how they do church.

“Most people know what they have done wrong. They don’t need to hear that from me. They want to know what they have to do to get it right.”

Hood’s 1415 N. Grandview Ave. church averages 60 people at its 11 a.m. Sunday services.

He is a Permian High School graduate who took a bachelor’s degree in business administration at Angelo State University and a master’s at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth. He and his wife Linda have two children.

As a former Home Hospice chaplain who attended over 1,000 deaths, Hood says his work there made him a better pastor. “I learned how amazing the human spirit is,” he said.

“People rose to the occasion and found strength, laughter, love and healing in the last days of their lives. I often thought, if this person can do this in the worst times, what do I have to complain about?

“There is a spirit and a peace when God shows up. If I hadn’t believed in God before, I would now.”

Home Hospice Chaplain Jimmy Braswell said Hood “is a fine minister who is experienced not just in ministry but in life.

“Larry has a wonderful sense of humor,” Braswell said. “You can let your hair down with him. He is open-minded and non-judgmental. He draws on his background and has an innate ability to counsel.”

A golfer who usually plays when he travels, Hood has written and plans to publish a book called “The Golf Ball Doesn’t Lie.”

One of the lessons I’ve learned from golf is that you can’t play a birdie game with a bogie attitude,” he said. “The golf course is always one of the prettiest parts of a city and Linda and I take cheese crackers to feed the animals.

“So many people miss the beauty of the moment because they’re distracted.”

Bob Campbell is a reporter for the Odessa American covering Religion and Lifestyle in the Permian Basin.

Posted in , on Saturday, May 23, 2020 3:30 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
73°
Humidity: 57%
Winds: SSE at 8mph
Feels Like: 73°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 93°/Low 65°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s.

sunday

weather
High 87°/Low 62°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s.

monday

weather
High 83°/Low 58°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]