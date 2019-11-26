Quick Hits Nov. 26

Turkey Trot Fun Run

City of Odessa Parks and Recreation has scheduled Turkey Trot Fun Run Saturday at Comanche Trail West, 900 S. West County Road.

Check ins opens at 8 a.m. and the race starts at 9 a.m.

Entry fee is $10. Registration is required. Registrations may be made online or on-site (cash/check only).

First 50 adults to signup will receive a t-shirt. Kids under 16 are free ($5 for adult size t-shirt).

For more information, call 368-3548 or email cbranscum@odessa-tx.gov.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/yyogwta5

Feast of Sharing

HEB Feast of Sharing has been scheduled from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Ector County Coliseum, Barn D & E, 4201 Andrews Highway.

Feast of Sharing is the culmination of a year-round commitment HEB makes to fighting hunger.

In addition to a holiday meal there will be music, arts and crafts and kids activities.

The dinner may even feature an appearance by Santa himself.

Volunteers are needed to help out. Go online to sign up.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/tvk8whd

Parade of Lights

Downtown Odessa and the City of Odessa Parks & Recreation Department have scheduled Parade of Lights starting at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7.

The route will begin south on Andrews Highway from 23rd Street, West on Third Street to Medical Center Hospital parking lot.

Line-up begins at 3 p.m. in the Odessa College parking lot beside the Sports Center off University.

All entries must be in the parade line-up by 6 p.m.

Sponsorship opportunities are available.

For entry fee/award/rules or more information, call 335-4682.

Entry forms are available online.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y23dlo5h