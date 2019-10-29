Ultramarathon offers cultural experience

The week-long race and group tour takes participants through a mini tour of the Big Bend region before race day officially begins Nov. 4. Their itinerary includes visits to the Museum of the Big Bend in Alpine and the McDonald Observatory in Fort Davis.

“The community of the greater Big Bend is so unique. I just love sharing this area,” Herrera said.

The race trail traverses 165 miles of remote and spectacular terrain in Big Bend Ranch State Park.

The routes were developed by Herrera and take contestants through the Park’s most beautiful and hard to reach areas on already existing trails.

Participants can hike or run and can choose from two options, the 165-mile route or a shorter 82-mile route. Manned water stations are set up every six miles and campsites are provided, but other than that, racers must carry what they will need to get through, including food, clothing and other necessities.

The miles are broken up over five days, giving runners a chance to rest each night in comfortable tipi villages set up by volunteers and staff.

The campsites are a big part of the appeal, according to Herrera. “We’re a very tightknit group when we’re out there,” he said.

“The people experience is unlike any other type of event. When you’re out there with fifty people, everybody gets to know each other’s stories. The natural environment is powerful, and our cultural biases are dropped,” he continued.

The race attracts an international crowd, with attendees coming from the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, France, Czech Republic, Belgium and more. Many contestants are repeat attendees who have formed lifelong friendships through the experience.

Flags from all participating countries fly at the finish line, and Clay Henry, the goat mayor of Lajitas, will be among those greeting race finishers.

The event ends with an awards banquet and party with cash prizes for 1st, 2nd, and third place finishers. The race is certified by the International Trail Running Association, and racers receive qualifying points toward entry for the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (UTMB) race. UTMB takes place in the Alps and is the mecca of ultramarathon trail races, according to Herrera.

Herrera is proud of four successful years under his belt. “We’ve taken 40 to 50 people into the wilderness each year and safely brought them out,” he said.

Herrera was inspired to create Trans-Pecos Ultra after volunteering with the Sahara Race, an ultramarathon in Jordan.

“The experience was life changing and I thought Big Bend was the perfect place to create something similar and to share my passion for adventure and outdoor education,” explained Herrera, who is also a Professor of Kinesiology at Sul Ross State University.

For more information visit trans-pecosultra.com.