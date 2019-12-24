  • December 24, 2019

Quick Hits Dec. 24

Posted: Tuesday, December 24, 2019 6:30 am

CMN fundraiser

Panda Express and Coca-Cola Company have teamed up to help Medical Center Health System this holiday season through its Get a Coke & Give Good Cheer initiative through Saturday.

Customers who purchase a Coca-Cola beverage at Panda will donated (up to $250,000) to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

ON THE NET

>> mchodessa.com

 

Sacred Scripts

Ellen Noel Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Sacred Scripts: 1,000 Years of Religious Texts Exhibition through Feb. 23, 2020.

This exhibition will be a comprehensive view of how religious texts stand as art objects and the progression of that vehicle over time from early medieval manuscripts through the invention of the printing press to mass produced contemporary religious texts and rare artist books. Religious texts showcased include the Torah, Bible, Quran, Ramayana and Pāli Canon.

For more information, call 550-9696.

ON THE NET

>> noelartmuseum.org

 

Master Gardener Classes

Master Gardeners has scheduled a certified Master Gardener volunteer series Jan. 11-May 2, 2020.

Orientation will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 11, 2020 at the Midland Agri office, 2445 E. Highway 80, Midland.

Thereafter, classes will be held on a rotating schedule in the Midland and Ector county extension offices from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday.

The cost is $250 and includes the Master Gardener handbook, tee shirt, name badge and a soil analysis and basic instruction in horticulture. Trainees must attend the core training classes and volunteer for at least 60 hours to become certified. Once certified, Master Gardeners need only attend 12 hours of instruction and give 30 hours of volunteer time annually in the Permian Basin.

Topics include tree biology, soil and plant nutrients, botany, landscape design, composting, rainwater harvesting and more.

Pre-registration is required.

To register, call 686-4700 or email jeanette.castanon@ag.tamu.edu.

