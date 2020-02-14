  • February 14, 2020

Musical demands ‘feed me’ - Odessa American: Local News

Musical demands ‘feed me’

‘Little Shop of Horrors’ opens Feb. 21 at Playhouse

  • Sci-fi Smash

    Courtesy Photos

    Permian Playhouse’s newest offering of “Little Shop of Horrors” and is a fun, timeless story. The classic tale has been called a deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical.

If You Go
  • What: “Little Shop of Horrors.”
  • When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21, 22, 28 and 29 2:30 p.m. Feb. 23 and March 1.
  • Where: Permian Playhouse, 310 W. 42nd St.
  • Tickets: $15 at permianplayhouse.com
Posted: Friday, February 14, 2020 3:30 am

Musical demands 'feed me'

Director Scott Windham hopes Odessans will come out to see the Permian Playhouse’s newest offering of “Little Shop of Horrors” and calls it a fun, timeless story.

“It’s funny, great music and makes for an enjoyable evening! It’s amazing to see the level of talent that we have right here in the Permian Basin,” Windham said via email about the show that opens Feb. 21 at the Playhouse, 310 W. 42nd St.

He said the tickets are inexpensive at $15 each for a fully staged musical.

The classic tale has been called a deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical for more than 30 years.

Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Beauty And The Beast, and Aladdin) are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world, Windham detailed.

The story is that of the meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn who stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II” - after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it, blood. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s out of this world origins and intent towards global domination.

One of the longest-running Off-Broadway shows, “Little Shop of Horrors,” the tongue-in-cheek comedy has been produced worldwide to incredible success, Windham said.

The cast includes:

  • Seymour - Tyler Lillestol
  • Audrey - Sara Lillestol
  • Orin - Oscar Corral
  • Mr. Mushnik - Joe Weaks
  • Crystal - Blake Rogers
  • Chiffon - Rose Reed
  • Ronnette - Oakley Serrano
  • The Plant - Kevin Casey

