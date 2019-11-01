Salvation Army raffling classic car to raise funds

How about a chance at one for the same price?

The advisory board of the Salvation Army of Odessa is selling raffle tickets for a custom 1989 Pontiac Trans Am GTA as a fund-raising project.

Board member Don Hallmark said the project is a unique opportunity to raise additional money for the local Salvation Army.

“We need to be clear that the board of the Salvation Army is raffling this off, not the Salvation Army,” Hallmark said. “They can’t.”

Instead, board members are conducting the project as individuals and donating the proceeds.

“There’s always something,” Hallmark said. “We need to replace the sprinkler system at the Salvation Army building.

“We just had our Heroes Dinner and we’ll have some other projects throughout the year. Then, of course, we’ll be ringing the bells with the red buckets here pretty soon. That’s our biggest fundraiser.”

Raffle tickets are $50 each. To purchase tickets, contact Hallmark at (432) 425-7555. A drawing will be held after 1,000 tickets are sold, which would raise $50,000.

Capt. Juan Gomez, commanding officer of the Salvation Army of Odessa, said the project is a “huge support” for the local organization.

“The situation that we find ourselves in is that we have multiple fund-raising opportunities that tie so closely in with one another,” Gomez said. “The fear is that we won’t receive funding for one because of the other, but what we gave are members of the board who are able to assist in this manner and basically pledge these funds, contingent of course on their ability to sell tickets.”

The vehicle, donated by Dr. Sanjay Patel, has 33,000 original miles, a 500-horsepower Corvette engine and is completely customized. The Kelley Blue Book value is more than $20,000.

Gomez said several board members have been active in making the project a reality.

“Gloria Apolinario really helped.” he said. “She was the one that really started stirring the pot to get that designated to meet the shortfall in our Heroes Banquet.

“Ted Tuminowski is our current advisory board chairman. He’s just really passionate about ensuring the Salvation Army is seen in a positive light and that the funds that are designated are used accordingly. He stands behind selling the ticket and where that money’s going to go and how it’s going to be used.”