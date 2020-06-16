  • June 16, 2020

Balmorhea State Park set to expand - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Balmorhea State Park set to expand

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, June 16, 2020 11:47 am

Balmorhea State Park set to expand oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

AUSTIN Balmorhea State Park is gaining some elbow room after a 643-acre land acquisition was recently completed by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. This acquisition, which was seven years in the making, will increase the size of the 108-acre park seven-fold to a total of 751-acres and increase future opportunities for nature trails, nature watching and scenic overlooks.

“This is an exciting acquisition not only from a conservation standpoint but also the opportunity to increase recreational activity for our visitors,” Rodney Franklin, director of Texas State Parks, stated in a news release. “Wildlife viewing and hiking are core activities at our parks and providing more space for this is critically important particularly at Balmorhea State Park.  I am very thankful for everyone involved in making this happen as it will impact the park for years to come.”

Included in the acquisition is Carpenters Hill, which was originally part of the historic landscape of the park when built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s. Once the land is available for the public to access, visitors can enjoy scenic overlooks from Carpenters Hill and explore new trails through the West Texas landscape.

Access to this new land will not be available for some time, but TPWD will be sure to keep the public informed of new information regarding the site.

This acquisition was purchased through federal Land and Water Conservation Funds and land sale proceeds. The Land and Water Conservation Fund was established by Congress in 1964 to safeguard our natural areas, water resources and cultural heritage, and to provide recreation opportunities to all Americans. The fund invests earnings from offshore oil and gas leasing, and provides grants to the states to help strengthen communities, invest in parks, preserve our history and protect our local, state, and national collection of lands and waters.

Work is still underway on multiple construction projects at Balmorhea State Park, including removal and replacement of all existing septic systems, replacement of the chain-link fence surrounding the pool to one made of wrought iron and limestone, reconstruction of the CCC pergola, completion of repairs to the campground and San Solomon Courts, and renovations to the manager’s house and concession building, the release said.

Texas Parks and Wildlife spokesperson Stephanie Garcia said there is no master plan in the works for additional features to the park because the land won’t be available for some time.

The park is currently closed and details about an expected reopening date will be announced later.

 “We were really excited. It was seven years in the making, so we’re excited that we’re able to bring this land to the people of Texas for them to enjoy the park,” Garcia said.

Posted in on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 11:47 am. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Mostly Cloudy
87°
Humidity: 36%
Winds: S at 16mph
Feels Like: 87°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 92°/Low 69°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

wednesday

weather
High 94°/Low 70°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.

thursday

weather
High 97°/Low 70°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]