Arts Advocacy Month

Arts Advocacy Month

Posted: Wednesday, April 15, 2020 8:00 am

Odessa American

Local Arts Agencies in the Permian Basin, adjusting to the new normal of COVID-19 and social distancing, are using social media and the internet to celebrate Arts Advocacy Month in April.

“We can’t go see a performance at the Permian Playhouse, or view an exhibit at the Ellen Noël Art Museum, but what we can do, is bring these organizations into your home.” Odessa Arts Executive Director Randy Ham said. “Many people are turning to the arts in this time of isolation and uncertainty. We’re reading books, we’re listening to and/or creating music. We’re binge watching on streaming services. We’re also hungry for the communal experiences that the arts can bring us. At the same time, these organizations are empty, and are hurting due to cancelled fundraisers and postponed events. It’s

important that the community be reminded that we’re all still here, and we are looking forward to opening our doors again as soon as it is safe to do so,” Ham continued.

Arts Advocacy Month will include daily social media posts at 2 p.m. highlighting various agencies, and the work they are doing during social distancing:

>> Monday: #MonologueMonday #ArtsAdvocacyMonth.

>> Tuesday: #ArtsImpact #ArtsAdvocacyMonth.

>> Wednesday: #WagnerNoelWednesdays #ArtsAdvocacyMonth.

>> Thursday: #MuseumMatters #ArtsAdvocacyMonth.

>> Friday: #ArtMatters #ArtsAdvocacyMonth.

>> Saturday: #PublicArt #ArtsAdvocacyMonth.

>> Sunday: #WorldArt #ArtsAdvocacyMonth.

In addition, Odessa Arts and KPEJ, Channel 24, are promoting local artists on the morning live show with Amanda Mason and Derek Sibley.

Every weekday morning between 8:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m., local artists will be showcased in the “Artists in Residence,” segment. Local artists and performers are encouraged to contact Odessa Arts to submit works and performances for consideration.

For more information, call 337-1492.

