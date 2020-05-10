Hospital docs: ER’s are still open

Although most of the medical community is focusing on COVID-19 right now, top doctors at Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center say people should still come to the hospital if they are having symptoms of a heart attack or stroke.

“ We know that there are individuals out there that have chronic illnesses, heart issues, lung issues that are maybe experiencing significant health problems, deteriorating health that are somewhat nervous about going to the emergency department to be evaluated, especially if they’re really sick,” Dr. Donald Davenport said.

“ I think what they need to understand is that from a hospital setting the hospital is still a very safe place to go get evaluated, especially the emergency room if you have an emergency. Period.”

Davenport said MCH has set up the emergency department to screen people and separate COVID-19 patients from those who would normally be seen in the ER.

Some of the precautions, especially in the emergency department, are screening for symptomotolgy associated with the COVID-19 virus and triaging patients who are potential virus carriers away from those who are screening negative, and then moving them and triaging them back in to the emergency department and separating people out of the rooms within the ED to decrease the risk of contamination or infection within the ER, Davenport said.

People who come to the hospital are asked to wear masks.

“… I think that the medical community strongly recommends that individuals that are out in public wear a mask,” Davenport said. “Our universal mask policy within the hospital is essentially everybody in the hospital that is in direct with a patient will be in a mask. So if an individual were to arrive to the emergency department without one, we would make sure that they have one available to them. Again, he said, that in and of itself helps lower that risk of transmission but again I think it goes back to screening and then isolating those individuals that maybe suspicious for the COVID virus.

He noted that the emergency department numbers are much lower than they were in January and February before the pandemic began.

“ There was a point in time where two-thirds of the normal traffic through the emergency department was gone, so we were seeing one-third of the patients in the emergency department,” Davenport said.

During busy times, the ER at Medical Center saw upwards of 180 to 200 patients a day. At one point, Davenport said, they were down to 60 patients in one day, “which is a marked decrease in the number.”

Davenport said the fear of going to the ER is probably a combination of things including being exposed to COVID-19 and educating the public about using their primary care physicians and the urgent care clinics as a tool to help identify who needs to go to the emergency room and who doesn’t.

People can call their primary physician to discuss symptoms, use the primary care physician or an urgent care clinic instead of going to the ER.

Broken bones, births and other emergent situations are still also handled by the hospitals.

“ I think people are thinking more about health problems now than they have previously and that doesn’t say people shouldn’t be using the emergency department. I think what the explanation is is people are trying to decide is this something that I can go to my primary care physician or urgent care rather than going to the emergency department,” Davenport said.

He added that if people have a known heart condition and chest pain, that needs to be taken care of right away.

“… To deny those symptoms and say I’m just going to wait that out in a lot of instances may not be a good idea,” Davenport said. “And again, I think we have a lot of opportunity. We have a lot of opportunity to continue to educate the public about chronic health issues, acute health issues, outside of what’s happening with the virus.

It’s interesting because we think the COVID virus is here and we’re making recommendations to people that everybody’s health issues just stop and are on the back burner, but that’s far from true.

“ There are still processes that need to be undertaken with regard to management of chronic health problems and in screening for health diseases that we just can’t put away because we’re scared of contracting the virus,” Davenport said. “We’ve got to work in parallel with that to keep people healthy, to keep them educated and to make sure that we can help them out the best we can.”

Davenport said all the offices of the different physicians are open, whether it’s orthopedics or ear, nose and throat.

“ There are recommendations that have now been made by the governor by the Texas Medical Board with regard to restrictions in seeing patients within the office, but it’s not telling us we shouldn’t see those patients in the office.

We have talked about telemedicine, doing audio visual over social media or other platforms, but now we are back to seeing patients in the office more often,” Davenport said.

There are restrictions such as a physicians and patient need to wear a mask to have a face-to-face conversation. This is a protective measure to help stop the spread of coronavirus while patients are being treated.

“ If you think you’re having an emergent situation, that’s what the emergency department is for. People have to be involved in own healthcare …,” Davenport said.

Odessa Regional Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan it’s not about the type of surgeries that have resumed, it’s about performing medically appropriate surgery.

“ The algorithms that we’re following allow us to screen out anybody that is a potential for COVID. So there’s two algorithms. There’s one screening algorithm that’s happening at the doctor’s office which basically goes through and asks about risk factors like travel history, symptoms, exposure histories; things like that that will immediately exclude people even prior to being scheduled,” Saravanan said.

“ The second screening happens on the day of surgery in the hospital. Those screening questions they repeat everything that goes on in the doctor’s office. They look for those risk factors, the symptomology, or exposure history, and then it looks at hospital resources. Do we have enough ICU beds; do we have enough blood products; do we have enough med surg beds. And once it goes through that, then it asks the surgeon to put the patient in a risk category,” Saravanan said.

If they are in an extremely high risk category, patients would then be asked if it’s OK to reschedule their procedure. If they are not at high risk, they would be allowed to go on.

When the patient hits the operating room, the anesthesiology team is wearing N-95 masks and using what Saravanan called an intubation shield “like a Plexiglas box that goes around the patient’s head … only it basically acts as a physical barrier between the anesthesiologist who’s intubating the patient and the patient.”

"And there’s only the anesthesiologist in the room for intubation,” he said. “Everybody else waits outside until the intubation is done and the airway is secure before they actually go inside. So there are so many layers of these safety measures in place that the risk is extremely low.”

Because the COVID-19 situation is so fluid, Saravanan said the hospital doesn’t know how long they need to keep these measures up.

“ For now, we don’t have a stop date. We’re going to continue doing this because it’s a safety practice. The worst thing it takes from us is time and effort.

But safety is worth time and effort, so that’s perfectly OK; we’ll continue doing it,” Saravanan said.

The question of discontinuing it will be based on where the area is on the pandemic curve.

“ I just don’t know that we have a definitive answer for where we on the curve in our region. Even though we do for our country and we’re on our downtrend as a country, (and) that’s great, I don’t know for sure where we are as a region. … Once we have that figured out, then we can make a timeline of when to discontinue this process.

This is already been in place since last week or a week and a half ago when he announced going to restart some elective surgeries,” Saravanan said.

He said there is definitely a fear in the community of going to the hospital, but ORMC has been trying to educate the people as much as possible to tell them about the safety precautions.

“ I still encourage people telling them that if they have medical conditions that require hospitalization, that require an ER visit, please don’t let COVID hold you back from seeking the care you need. Because some of the conditions, if not treated in a timely fashion, will lead to long-term morbidity with just basically you not being able to have your normal functions back if not treated at the right time especially, like the strokes and heart attacks.”

If you think you need to go to the hospital, check with your primary care doctor or use the CDC self-checker for COVID-19.

A primary care doctor will tell you if it’s OK to stay home, if you should come in and see them or if you should go to the hospital right away.

“ They’ll give you that advice. With coronavirus specifically there is a CDC self checker. If you go to the CDC website, the first link on top is learn more about COVID-19 and then in that website there’s a big button that says self checker. … It’s going to screen you for emergent medical conditions and advise you to go to the ER if you need to, or it might say call your healthcare provider to discuss further. or it might say you’re not much of a risk it’s OK to stay home,” Saravanan said.