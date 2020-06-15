Ellen Noël adding limited Yunomi kits to museum shop

The Yunomi Kit allows you to make a Japanese inspired tea or whisky cup at home and bring it back to the Museum to get glazed, fired and ready to be picked up. We will have a limited amount of kits available for purchase for $19.99 from June 16-June 30.

The museum expressed thanks in its news release to Chris Stanley, associate professor of art at the University of Texas Permian Basin, for helping the museum create the project and firing and glazing the Yunomi cups in its kiln.

The kits contain wet clay, a wooden stick and directions. There also is an instructional video on the museum website.

Dates to remember:

>> June 16-June 30: Yunomi Kits will be available for purchase.

>> July 2: Last day to return Yunomi Kit with the finished cup to museum.

>> July 11: Cups will be ready for pick up.

All finished cups must be claimed within 30 days.