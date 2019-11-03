Quick Hits Nov. 3

Marine Corps Party

The 244th Marine Corps Birthday Party has been scheduled at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Man Cave Museum Car Show, 1525 E. Seventh St. There will be food and drinks. The USMC cake cutting ceremony will take place at 1 p.m.

This year, the party will honor Marilyn Jones, one of the founders of the Odessa event, as well as honoring a Marine/Army Veteran who represents the Navajo Nation and the Navajo Code Talkers of World War II. The guest of honor will be a Korean-era Marine.

All past and present military servicemen/women, coast guard and military supporters are invited to attend.

The event is free.

RSVP is required by Thursday.

To RSVP, call Lynn Reese at 349-4022, Veta Reese at 559-6549 or Carime Muniz at 940-2716 or email wyveta.reese@mygrande.net.

Legal clinics for vets

Texas Lawyers for Texas Veterans has scheduled Legal Clinics for veterans from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas, 212 N. Main St., Ste. 101, Midland.

The clinics offer free legal advice to U.S. veterans and their spouses on civil matters including child support/custody, divorce, veterans’ benefits, landlord/tenant, wills/estate planning, federal tax issues, driver’s license restoration and expunctions.

Applicants must schedule an appointment and will be prescreened for financial eligibility.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 686-0647.

Winterfest

Downtown Odessa has scheduled Winterfest, a collection of fun-filled, family friendly holiday downtown activities, Nov. 29-Dec. 31, each Saturday through New Year's Eve.

Scheduled activities include an opening ceremony, Nov. 29; Small Business Saturday Downtown, Nov. 30; Gingerbread Rock and the annual Parade of Lights, Dec. 7; Santa's Staycation weekend, Dec. 14; Snow-Odessa weekend, Dec. 21; Merry-achi Fiesta, Dec. 28; and New Year's Eve Downtown, Dec. 31.

An outdoor ice skating rink, a Teddy Bear Tea, live music, photos with Santa, Downtown Decor Contest and more will also be included.

Basin rig count down one as oil prices slip

The rig count in the Permian Basin was down by one this week, the latest count Friday by Baker Hughes shows, with 416 rigs active in the region. A year ago, 487 rigs were active in the region.

Nationally, the oil and gas rig count is down eight from last week at 822 rigs. A year ago, 1067 rigs were active. The count shows that 691 rigs sought oil, down five from the previous week, and 130 explored for natural gas, down three from the previous week.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in May of 2016 at 404.

The regional benchmark Plains-West Texas Intermediate Posting ended Friday at $52.75 per barrel, down 50 cents from last Friday’s close. National benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude ended at $56.20 per barrel, down 46 cents from the previous week.

