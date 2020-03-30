Ector County's coronavirus positives jump to 7

Ector County Health Department is reporting two new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Odessa, which brings the total number of confirmed cases to seven in Ector County, a City of Odessa press release detailed.

The Ector County Health Department was notified Monday of two additional confirmed cases, the first is a Female in her 30’s this case is believed to be community spread but an investigation is ongoing. Individual is currently being evaluated by medical professionals. The second is a male in his 40’s this case is believed to be travel related and the individual is self-isolated at home. The Health Department is conducting investigation tracking at this time.