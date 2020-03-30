  • March 30, 2020

Ector County's coronavirus positives jump to 7 - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Ector County's coronavirus positives jump to 7

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, March 30, 2020 3:28 pm

Ector County's coronavirus positives jump to 7 oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Ector County Health Department is reporting two new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Odessa, which brings the total number of confirmed cases to seven in Ector County, a City of Odessa press release detailed.

The Ector County Health Department was notified Monday of two additional confirmed cases, the first is a Female in her 30’s this case is believed to be community spread but an investigation is ongoing. Individual is currently being evaluated by medical professionals. The second is a male in his 40’s this case is believed to be travel related and the individual is self-isolated at home. The Health Department is conducting investigation tracking at this time.

Posted in on Monday, March 30, 2020 3:28 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny/Wind
80°
Humidity: 9%
Winds: W at 20mph
Feels Like: 80°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 80°/Low 48°
Windy and mainly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 40s.

tuesday

weather
High 78°/Low 56°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s.

wednesday

weather
High 78°/Low 57°
Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]