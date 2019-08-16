Quick Hits Aug. 16

Media Day

Permian Athletic Booster Media Day has been scheduled at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Permian High School East parking lot.

There will be spirit wear and burritos for sale for the Football Booster Club.

The event is free and open to younger teams and the public.

For more information, email oryan@tbdxama.com or wofitfamily@gmail.com.

Street Dance

Fort Stockton CVB has scheduled a Main Street Dance featuring La Fiebre and El Gran Sabor de Adrian Diaz from 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday on Main Street, Fort Stockton.

Music starts at 7 p.m.

The event includes washer pitching contest, cornhole tournament and food and craft vendors.

Admission is free and BYOB.

For more information, call 432-336-2264.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y5f234sw

Fundraiser

The Pink Ladies & WOTM has scheduled the second annual Back 2 School Show & Shine from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge, 2711 N. Dixie Blvd.

Registration starts at noon.

Registration is $25 with a donation of school supplies ($30.00 without).

This year, all proceeds will go to the Rainbow Room of Odessa.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y2gwn2om

ECRW lunch

Nick Adams, a bestselling author and commentator, will speak to the Ector County Republican Women at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Odessa Country Club.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/yc8tp7yt & tinyurl.com/y6cmhbd8