Quick Hits Feb. 16

Open enrollment

Adinvita: School of Design Thinking, 619 N. Grant Ave., Suite 200, has scheduled open enrollment for pre-k3 & 4 through eighth grades begins on Monday.

School begins Aug. 19.

To enroll and/or schedule a tour, call 305-9566.

Citizenship Fair

The Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center has scheduled a Citizenship Fair from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 29 at the Midland College Cogdell Learning Center, 201 W. Florida Ave., Midland.

Learn about the process of gaining U.S. citizenship. There will also be informational booths, demonstrations in English and in Spanish, a mock citizenship interview and more.

Bingo & Bubbly

Bingo & Bubbly has been scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 20 at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, 305 E. Fifth St.

Bingo & Bubbly is a fundraiser that benefits Harmony Home. Harmony Home helps more than 500 children yearly overcome trauma caused by abuse. Proceeds from this year’s event will help more than 625 children and families with interviews, therapy, and family advocacy.

Go online or call for information, tables, for sponsorship opportunities, to volunteer at 333-5233.

Tap Into Downtown

Downtown Odessa Inc. has scheduled Tap Into Downtown Odessa 2020 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. March 21 downtown Odessa on Grant Avenue, between Fourth-Sixth Streets.

There will be food trucks, live music, games, and dozens of varieties of beer (craft, domestics, and imported).

General admission tickets include entrance at 7 p.m.

Five free tastings are included with all admission levels, as well as a commemorative tasting glass (while supplies last).

The event is 21+ only, IDs will be checked at the gate.

