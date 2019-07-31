Midland-Odessa alcohol sales projected to surpass 2018 total

The submitted total mixed beverage receipts to the comptroller’s office through the first five months of 2019 for Midland is $27 million, while Odessa is $25 million.

Midland and Odessa totaled more than $116 million in 2018, but that number is projected to surpass $124 million this year.

Kayla Doubrava, the program director of the prevention resource center for the Permian Basin Regional Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse, said it’s important that people are responsible when it comes to alcohol consumption.

“I can’t ignore that alcohol is the most widely abused drug across the nation,” Doubrava said. “It’s the most accessible. It’s legal of course, but it’s the No. 1 abused drug in our youth and adults. That’s something that we can’t ignore. Alcohol acts like a drug on our brain and it still causes problems.”

Midland-Odessa’s submitted total mixed beverage receipts total of $116 million in 2018 would have been ranked the Permian Basin ninth in Texas.

The eight cities ahead of the Midland-Odessa area were Houston, Dallas, Austin San Antonio, Fort Worth, El Paso, Plano and Arlington. Midland-Odessa would have been ahead of Grapevine, Corpus Christi, Lubbock, Irving and Frisco.

Midland’s highest submitted total mixed beverage receipts through the first five months of 2019 came from Woody’s Hideaway. The business has total more than $2 million in beer, wine and liquor sales.

In the first five months of 2019, the highest submitted total mixed beverage receipts from came from Twin Peaks Odessa at $1.6 million.

Another number for Odessa that is projected to jump in 2019 is driving while intoxicated arrests.

Through the first six months of 2019, Odessa Police Department made 382 arrests. That number is projected to exceed more than 750 by the end of the year. That would be the second time in as many years that OPD would surpass 700 DWI arrests.

Between 2008 and 2018, DWI arrests totaled 5,473. OPD spokesperson Cpl. Steve LeSueur said DWI arrests have been a consistent problem.

“It’s a lot,” LeSueur said. “We are constantly doing special assignments for it.”

Ector County Sheriff’s Office said in an email the Texas Department of Public Safety has made 71 DWI arrests in 2019 as of Tuesday afternoon. There have also been 55 public intoxication arrests. DPS has reportedly made 634 DWI arrests since 2016 and 482 public intoxication arrests during that same time frame.

Doubrava expanded on those thoughts as she explained Ector County had higher percentage of second-time DWI offenses in 2017, while she said a majority of Midland’s DWI arrests in that same span were first-time offenses. DWI arrests in Midland County were unavailable at the time of publication.

“We see those consequences on the news out here fairly often,” Doubrava said. “We don’t want to see those stories, of course. Those are the real-life consequences of someone drinking and driving.”