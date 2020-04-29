Photos take it to the porch

Since the spread of COVID-19, there have been shortages of fundraising efforts to help those who have been impacted by the pandemic in any way.

But some organizations have had to get creative with finding new ways to help.

For Oilfield Helping Hands, one way involves family portraits.

The non-profit organization recently launched its Front Porch Permian Campaign.

The fundraising effort allows families to have a professional photo taken from their front porch, all in the process of following social distancing guidelines.

The service is free to take part in with the organization requesting to donate directly to Oilfield Helping Hands, supporting oilfield families in the Permian Basin.

According to Megan Schreckenbach, vice president of account services of Foster Marketing, the fundraiser came about after the Permian Basin’s Black Gold Bash, which was originally scheduled for March 25, was postponed due to COVID-19.

“The Permian chapter of the OHH had one of their largest events of the year coming up that was supposed to be in March,” Schreckenbach said. “With the recent events going on, we had to postpone that event.”

But after James Durbin, owner of The Oilfield Photographer Inc., offered to donate his services, the new campaign was given the go.

Multiple local sponsors have stepped in as well, including West Texas National Bank, SHK Advertising Firm, Oil Country Media, Real Estate One and Ally Outdoors.

“There are some really creative supporters in the Midland and Odessa area step up and James Durbin stepped up as a supporter,” Schreckenbach said.

“He was able to get some sponsors,” Schreckenbach said. “We got our website up where people can book a timeslot for people to come by. It is a free service. It’s not being charged for the photo but it is something that we are kindly asking people to donate to OHH and folks are excited. It’s something different. The photos look great. We’re getting some nice donations from individuals. At this point, OHH would not able to have large scale events like we’re used to doing. We’re having to be creative and this is one creative way that the Permian chapter is doing to get donations in to sustain our mission throughout this bizarre and difficult time.”

The photos are for families only living in the Permian Basin.

The campaign has been in the works for a few weeks now and Schreckenbach said it’ll continue to run for a couple weeks more.

“We anticipate that it’ll run for a couple more weeks,” Schreckenbach said. “We don’t have a firm end date. Once folks are able to get back to their normal lives, it will more than likely die down but we’ve been doing this for three weeks now.”

While Schreckenbach didn’t have the number of how much has currently been raised from the Front Porch campaign, they’re hopeful of seeing a large number of donations.

“I do know that we have numerous sponsors who are either helping promote it through their own channels who are giving donations to help sustain the effort,” Schreckenbach said. “Really, we don’t have a base set goal because really, we’re just trying to see where it takes us. How many people are going to step up and how large the individual donations are going to be at the end of the day.