Quick Hits Nov. 6

Job Fair

The Ector County Sheriff's Office has scheduled a Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the MCM Grandé Hotel and FunDome, 6201 E. Business 20.

Positions available include LVN nurse, deputy, jailer (full time and part time) and dispatcher.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y4qyj8rw

Birthday Party

The 244th Marine Corps Birthday Party has been scheduled at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Man Cave Museum Car Show, 1525 E. Seventh St.

There will be food and drinks. The USMC cake cutting ceremony will take place at 1 p.m.

This year, the party will honor Marilyn Jones, one of the founders of the Odessa event, as well as honoring a Marine/Army Veteran who represents the Navajo Nation and the Navajo Code Talkers of World War II.

The guest of honor will be a Korean-era Marine. All past and present military servicemen/women, coast guard and military supporters are invited to attend the free event but RSVP is due Thursday.

To RSVP, call Lynn Reese at 349-4022, Veta Reese at 559-6549 or Carime Muniz at 940-2716.

For more information, email wyveta.reese@mygrande.net.

Meeting

The Ector County Democratic Club has scheduled a luncheon meeting featuring US Congressional District 11 candidate Jon Mark Hogg as speaker at noon Thursday at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, Parrish Hall, 4141 Tanglewood Lane.

For more information, call ECDC Vice President Karen Howard-Winters at 212-2664.

Auditions

Basin PBS, 203 N. Main St., Midland, has scheduled open auditions for Yuletide in the Basin from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

Bands, singers and musicians are needed to celebrate the holiday season in a live 2-hour-on-air concert, set from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 19 from the Anwar Family Studio at Basin PBS.

For an audition time slot, email creative@basinpbs.org.

ON THE NET

>> basinpbs.org

Export seminar set

University of Texas Permian Basin and West Texas District Export Council will host an “Export Seminar” from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at the CEED Building.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y2dh3opy