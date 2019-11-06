  • November 6, 2019

Quick Hits Nov. 6 - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Quick Hits Nov. 6

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, November 6, 2019 6:00 am

Quick Hits Nov. 6 oalife@oaoa.com Odessa American

Job Fair

The Ector County Sheriff's Office has scheduled a Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the MCM Grandé Hotel and FunDome, 6201 E. Business 20.

Positions available include LVN nurse, deputy, jailer (full time and part time) and dispatcher.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y4qyj8rw

 

Birthday Party

The 244th Marine Corps Birthday Party has been scheduled at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Man Cave Museum Car Show, 1525 E. Seventh St.

There will be food and drinks. The USMC cake cutting ceremony will take place at 1 p.m.

This year, the party will honor Marilyn Jones, one of the founders of the Odessa event, as well as honoring a Marine/Army Veteran who represents the Navajo Nation and the Navajo Code Talkers of World War II.

The guest of honor will be a Korean-era Marine.  All past and present military servicemen/women, coast guard and military supporters are invited to attend the free event but RSVP is due Thursday.

To RSVP, call Lynn Reese at 349-4022, Veta Reese at 559-6549 or Carime Muniz at 940-2716.

For more information, email wyveta.reese@mygrande.net.

 

Meeting

The Ector County Democratic Club has scheduled a luncheon meeting featuring US Congressional District 11 candidate Jon Mark Hogg as speaker at noon Thursday at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, Parrish Hall, 4141 Tanglewood Lane.

For more information, call ECDC Vice President Karen Howard-Winters at 212-2664.

 

Auditions

Basin PBS, 203 N. Main St., Midland, has scheduled open auditions for Yuletide in the Basin from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

Bands, singers and musicians are needed to celebrate the holiday season in a live 2-hour-on-air concert, set from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 19 from the Anwar Family Studio at Basin PBS.

For an audition time slot, email creative@basinpbs.org.

ON THE NET

>> basinpbs.org

 

Export seminar set

University of Texas Permian Basin and West Texas District Export Council will host an “Export Seminar” from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at the CEED Building.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y2dh3opy

Posted in on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 6:00 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
61°
Humidity: 80%
Winds: SE at 5mph
Feels Like: 61°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 75°/Low 46°
Showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s.

thursday

weather
High 55°/Low 35°
Windy with rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

friday

weather
High 57°/Low 42°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]