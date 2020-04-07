  • April 7, 2020

Conaway to host virtual meeting for small businesses

Conaway to host virtual meeting for small businesses

Posted: Tuesday, April 7, 2020 4:44 pm

Owners and operators of small businesses in the Permian Basin may join Congressman Mike Conaway and Calvin Davis, Lubbock District director of the Small Business Administration (SBA), for a virtual meeting at 11 a.m. Wednesday to discuss resources currently available to small businesses, navigate the SBA, and answer frequently asked questions.

To RSVP, please sign up at this link: tinyurl.com/tqp6wfp. A member or Congressman Conaway’s team will follow up with additional details.

