Concert to aid mass shooting victims

Dan Henderson said the decision among members of the oil and gas community to start putting together an event to benefit those affected by the Labor Day weekend shooting happened almost instantly.

A few days after Aug. 31, Henderson said he and others started reaching out to local leaders with the hopes of putting together a fundraiser.

Gunman Seth Ator killed 7 people and injured 25 others during a random shooting spree on Aug. 31. Ator drove around mostly Odessa and Interstate 20 shooting randomly at people. The spree ended that day at Cinergy Theater when Ator was shot to death by law enforcement.

Members of the oil and gas industry consider each other family, Henderson said, and adding it was logical to do something to try to help out.

After months of planning, Basin Strong will host a Black Tie and Boots benefit dinner, and a concert by country superstar Clay Walker. Henderson said the response to the event has been more than he anticipated.

“It’s very humbling,” Henderson, the chairperson for the event, said.

On Jan. 16, Walker is scheduled to perform at La Hacienda Event Center along with Rick Trevino for the “Hope and Healing Community Concert.” Tickets are on sale through the Basin Strong website, and are $20 for general admission.

A second ticket option costs $100, and includes a three-course meal before the show.

“They (concert goers) do get a dinner provided by the Chuck Wagon Gang, and the concert ticket as well,” Leah Williams, with LC Public Relations said.

A Boots and Black Tie benefit dinner has also been scheduled at 5 p.m. at the Odessa Marriott and Convention Center. The benefit dinner will be emceed by CBS 7’s Jay Hendricks and Shelby Landgraf, and will include a cocktail hour, live and silent auctions, dinner, and tickets to the concert.

Sponsorships are available for purchase and start at $2,500. Henderson said while the event calls for black ties and boots, it’s a more “come as you are” type of event.

“It’s Texas style,” he said.

After the event, attendees will be bused to La Hacienda for the concert. Henderson said proceeds from the concert will go towards the Odessa Community Foundation’s Aug. 31 Fund, as well as net proceeds from the banquet.

Henderson said the event is for everyone, and encouraged all to attend in some way to help show their support for the Odessa/Midland community. He added numerous people have reached out to try and help however they could.

“People want to help,” he said.