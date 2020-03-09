New park in the works for Odessans

A new playground is scheduled to be built this summer at Crump Park off of West 10th Street and Washington Avenue, in Odessa.

The playground at Crump will be the 21st playground built by the Dollar Donation Program, which is an opt-out program that the city passed in 2007. The program added $1 per month to all water bills to help fund improvements for OdessaParks and Recreation facilities.

Steve Patton, 60, the director of Parks and Recreation said the program initially drew criticism from when first passed by City Council as taxation without representation, but he says the fund has done a lot of good. Citizens must call the water department to opt out of the program and cancel the $1 per month. Money raised through the fund has helped re-build 20 of the 36 playgrounds in Odessa and he said it will continue to be a benefit for the community.

The city has begun the demolition of CrumpPark in preparation for the new playground. Patton said the new playground will be built in the same fashion as the playgrounds at Royalty and JuanRamirezParks and will include spinners, climbers and slides meeting requirements for kids of all needs.

“Its kind of the same layout,” he said. “And we always try to have concrete sidewalk around it,” as well as a security light.

Patton said that the old playground at CrumpPark had no safety surfacing and was just a beat up slide and a swing set that was made out of welded oilfield pipe. The park is the second oldest in the Odessa and Patton said that the playground will really improve the park, which was built in the 1920s.

“This will be a great compliment to the neighborhood and for the kids,” he said. Patton said with demolition happening currently, he believes the playground will be built by the middle of the summer.

Patton said that parks and playgrounds are a benefit for children physically and socially and also helps bring families together.

“My hope with the dollar donation program is that people will see it as an opportunity to make improvements and it’s their election to do so.”

Patton said he wants those who have not opted out of the $1 program to be able to see that their money is going to a good cause for families in the community and if they don’t want to participate then they can opt out.

“When you take a project from start to finish and you see the children of this community enjoying it,” he said, “There is nothing like that feeling.”

Aside from that program, Patton mentioned some city-funded projects at Sherwood Park, which would add two basketball courts and a baseball field as well as improvements of FloydGwinPark.

The city-funded Floyd Gwin improvements that they’re planning are a complete new baseball complex, a perimeter walking trail, a complete new irrigation system, parking improvements, and two new volleyball and basketball courts.

Patton already has the concept plans for the FloydGwinPark improvements, but will wait for guidance from City Council until they can be made.