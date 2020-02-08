  • February 8, 2020

Ministry follows teaching school

Ministry follows teaching school

Former Midland Lee, ACU football star says church work came naturally

Posted: Saturday, February 8, 2020 3:30 am

Ministry follows teaching school By Bob Campbell bcampbell@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Rev. Roy Colvin is a Midland native and former football star who had one career in teaching and coaching and then followed his father’s example and entered the ministry.

“I preach about a holiness relationship with the Almighty God,” said the Rev. Colvin, pastor of Parks Memorial Church of God in Christ at 708 Humble Ave. “Jesus Christ is the center of our faith and we achieve holiness by hearing the Gospel, becoming convicted to repentance and salvation and accepting the Gospel of Jesus as our Savior.”

Colvin graduated from Midland Lee High School and played running back for the Abilene Christian University Wildcats with future professional stars Clint Longley and Wilbert Montgomery on the 1973 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ championship team. “I was a bowling ball,” he says with a chuckle

He took a degree in education with a double minor in anthropology and the philosophy of religion and taught social studies, physical education and Texas and Latin American history for 28 years at San Jacinto Junior High in Midland, coaching football, basketball and track. Colvin and his wife Teresa have two children and a grandchild.

“I taught the students to have good moral values and be hard workers in the classroom as well as on the field, to be good people and go to church,” he said. “Teamwork makes dreamwork if we do it together.”

With an average attendance of 30, Colvin’s church meets at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

“My dad, the Rev. Alfred Colvin Sr., and my mom Willie Mae gave me and my three brothers and two sisters a good Christian foundation,” he said.

Citing Hebrews 12:14, which says, “Make every effort to live in peace with everyone and to be holy, for without holiness no one will see the Lord,” Colvin said, “You can have an intimate relationship with Jesus as the Lord and Savior of your life by living a committed and devoted life of righteousness.

“The truth about life begins with the Creator. Being born into the world, you begin to sense that there are needs to be fulfilled through the presence of the Lord in your life. The Scriptures are the foundation for learning.”

Sue Roseberry, a member of Faith Temple Church of God in Christ in Midland, said Colvin “is one of the most avid people persons I have ever met.

“Roy genuinely loves people,” Roseberry said. “He has always been a real warm individual, talking to people and promoting them. He is very encouraging because of having a Christ-centered life and, I think, because of his family background, how he was raised. His earnest desire is to please God.”

Bob Campbell is a reporter for the Odessa American covering Religion and Lifestyle in the Permian Basin.

Posted in , on Saturday, February 8, 2020 3:30 am.

