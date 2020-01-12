Fill the bowls in Odessa

Ben Powell
Filling Empty Stomachs With Empty Bowls
Adding another bowl to the finished table, 7-year-old Eivey Gaw gets some help from Chris Stanley moving her bowl to the table with the others that are ready to be transported to UTPB to be fired in kilns. After drying and firing, the bowls will be brought back to be glazed, and fired again to finalize the bowls in their shape and color, ready to hold desert dishes at the 20th annual Empty Bowls event that is scheduled to be held at the Marriott in downtown Odessa Jan. 26th.
Ben Powell
OAT111619_EmptyBowls
Peeling her clay slab out of the press, 7-year-old Melanie Sigala is ready to put her clay over a bowl mold that will form the shape while she adds her own textures and unique forms to the outside. The 20th annual Empty Bowls event is scheduled to be held at the Marriott in downtown Odessa Jan. 26th.
Ben Powell
OAT122119_EmptyBowls
Chris Stanley throws more clay on his potters wheel Monday afternoon, as he prepares more ceramic pieces for Empty Bowls. Each piece that is available for people to pick out are hand made from local artists and volunteers wanting to do what they can to help put a dent in the problem of hunger in the Permian Basin.
Ben Powell
OAT122119_EmptyBowls
Hard at work in the ceramics studio at UTPB, Chris Stanley continues to work doing his part in helping get things ready for the quickly approaching event. Community members and organizations such as potters from UTPB, Odessa College, Midland College, and Texas Tech University, as well as some elementary schools in the area have all worked toward helping make this year's Empty Bowls event make as large of an impact on hungry citizens as possible.
Ben Powell
OAT122119_EmptyBowls
One of 900 finished bowls sits on a table for display in the ceramics studio at UTPB. This year's Empty Bowls event has been set to take place at the Marriott in downtown Odessa Jan. 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- If You Go
-
- What: Empty Bowls to benefit the West Texas Food Bank.
- When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 26.
- Where: Odessa Marriott & Convention Center.
- Tickets: $15.
- More Information
-
Posted: Sunday, January 12, 2020 4:30 am
Fill the bowls in Odessa
Odessa American
oanews@oaoa.com
Odessa American
The community will get a chance to show its support for the West Texas Food Bank, have a nice lunch and get a keepsake bowl at the same time through the annual Empty Bowls event set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Odessa Marriott & Conference Center, 305 E. Fifth St.
The cost is $15 and proceeds go toward the food bank, which serves 19 West Texas counties. Those attending will get a bowl they pick out themselves with soup provided by Sid Clark from Catfish & Co. and Jason’s Deli in Midland, plus something to drink, a “little dessert,” “incredible fellowship and the knowledge that every bowl you buy feeds 60 people,” said Chris Stanley, an organizer of the original event and associate professor of art at University of Texas Permian Basin.
The food bank’s service area includes 17 rural counties and many small communities, which make up a third of the population it serves with the Odessa-Midland area making up two-thirds, the agency website said. Stanley said potters from UTPB, Odessa College, Midland College, and this year, Texas Tech University, came together to make the bowls. Students from Reagan Magnet Elementary at the UTPB STEM Academy also helped make dessert bowls. STEM Academy students made 300 dessert bowls in two days, he said.
West Texas Food Bank Director of Marketing and Communications Craig Stoker said this is one of the agency’s favorite occasions of the year.
“It’s a great collaboration. It’s an easy way for just about anyone to come out and support the food bank and it’s accessible for families and really just anybody in the community that wants to come out,” Stoker said. “It brings together Midland and Odessa through the arts in support of the West Texas Food Bank in a way that not a whole lot of other things can. … We’re proud of those relationships. We’re celebrating the 20th anniversary of this happening, and again, it’s an easy one. It’s an easy one for people to understand and get behind and support.”
Stoker said there are a little more than 30,000 people that are food insecure in the Odessa-Midland area, according to Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap numbers. But those figures also are a year behind because of the way the studies are conducted.
He said the Food 2 Kids program has distributed more backpacks than ever before; they’ve supplied more food to school pantries than ever before and the food bank is serving more meals through Kids Café than ever.
Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.
Posted in
Local News
on
Sunday, January 12, 2020 4:30 am.
| Tags:
West Texas Food Bank,
Lunch,
Empty Bowls,
Marriott & Conference Center,
Soup,
Sid Clark,
Catfish & Co.,
Jason’s Deli,
Chris Stanley,
University Of Texas Permian Basin,
Utpb,
Potters,
Odessa College,
Midland College,
Texas Tech University,
Reagan Magnet Elementary,
Stem Academy,
Craig Stoker,
Food Insecure,
Food 2 Kids,
Kids Café