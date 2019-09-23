  • September 23, 2019

Quick Hits Sept. 23 - Odessa American

Quick Hits Sept. 23

Posted: Monday, September 23, 2019 6:00 am

Quick Hits Sept. 23 oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Caregiver Support Group

The Courtyards Assisted Living and Memory Care, 201 Parks Village Drive, has scheduled Caregiver Support Group from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month through Dec. 24.

Anyone caring for a person 60 years of age and older are invited to join the group. By working together, participants can help each other cope with effects of disease and aging.

Group members openly discuss their feelings, experiences, and fears in a non-judgmental and supportive atmosphere. Practical issues such as healthcare assistance, dealing with behaviors, respite and much more are discussed.

For more information, call 339-1048.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y3t8pbhs or courtyards-al.com

 

Educator Award reception

The Don Quixote Outstanding Educator award reception has been scheduled as part of Hispanic Heritage month 6 p.m. Tuesday at ECISD Administration Building patio.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y6p2us37 or tinyurl.com/jok54r8

 

Distribution Outreach

The West Texas Food Bank has scheduled a distribution outreach for low income families and individuals who may need assistance with additional groceries from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Woodson Park parking lot, 1020 E. Murphy St.

The mobile pantry will be set up to provide groceries for those who qualify.

A Senior Box program will also be on site to register and distribute extra food boxes for seniors that qualify. To qualify, you must be 60 years of old or older. Bring an ID as proof of name, age and address. The program will not affect benefits.

The distribution will continue every fourth Tuesday of the month.

For more information, call 580-6333.

ON THE NET

>> wtxfoodbank.org

 

Miracle Balloon

With the purchase of a $1, $5 or $20 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Miracle Balloon at a local Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores register will directly help Medical Center Health System.

The money raised will fund vital treatments, equipment, charitable care and more for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and Pediatric Unit.

The annual fundraising campaign doesn’t stop at the register.

The campaign ends with National Coffee Day on Sept. 29-30, during which all 16 ounce coffee and hot beverages will be sold for $1.

That $1 will be donated to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at Medical Center Health System.

Love’s Travel Stops is also celebrating 20 years of miracles for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Since 1999, Love’s Travel Stops has raised more than $27 million for CMN Hospitals.

ON THE NET

>> CMNHospitals.org and facebook.com/CMNHospitals

>> FROM STAFF REPORTS

Posted in on Monday, September 23, 2019 6:00 am.

