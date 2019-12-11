Census raises pay to increase staffing for better count

The U.S. Census Bureau is scheduled to increase its hourly wage to hire enough people to work in the 2020 Census.

Charlene Romero McBride, U.S. Census Bureau senior partnership specialist, said during a meeting Wednesday morning at the Ector County Commissioners’ Courtroom the census will raise wages from $21.50 to $24.50 an hour.

Ector County Precinct 1 Commissioner Eddy Shelton said it’s important to hire enough people so the census can accurately count the number of people who live in Ector County and the City of Odessa.

“A lot of things take place into why people don’t get involved,” Shelton said after Wednesday’s Ector County/City of Odessa Complete County Committee Kickoff. “They don’t understand the importance of it and how it can affect them if the count is accurate.”

Shelton said during the meeting and reiterated during a one-on-one interview that all the information gathered from the census worker is confidential.

The reason for an accurate count during the 2020 Census is federal funding is allocated to Medicaid Assistance, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance, Medicare Part B, Highway Planning and Construction, National School Lunch Program, Title I Grants to Local Education Agencies, State Children’s Health Insurance Program, Section 8 Housing Choice Vouchers, Special Education Grants, Head Start/Early Head Start, Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, Section 8 Housing Assistance Parents Program, Health Center Programs, Child Care and Development Fund Entitlement, Foster Care and Low Income Home Energy Assistance.

The U.S. Census Bureau detailed the 2010 population for Ector County and Odessa was 137,130. The 2010 population of Odessa was 99,940. The population in Ector County and Odessa has risen to 162,124 in 2018.

City of Odessa Manager Michael Marrero alluded to an inaccurate count nearly a decade ago.

“The effort for this year is to have a much better count,” Marrero said during the meeting. “I think census folks and their recruiting efforts will certainly help us do that.”