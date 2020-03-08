YMCA ready for spring break

Students from Ector County Independent School District are on spring break and the Odessa Family YMCA is expecting increased use of its facility during the student’s week-long hiatus from school.

Desirea Brito, the Odessa Family YMCA membership director, said during an interview on Friday afternoon the organization is going to have various activities, which includes basketball tournaments, arts and crafts and a healthy snack, since its pool is under construction.

“With our pool being remodeled, I’m kind of curious to see how it’s going to affect our numbers,” Brito said. “We have the racquetball area and the basketball court. We are going to try to offer some type of scheduling where we can have activities taking place.”

The YMCA is open from 5 a.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday and 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday. The facility is also open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Brito said children who haven’t been to the YMCA before can get a three-day guest pass, which would allow them and their families to try out the facility for three days for free. She also explained that children ages 6 to 17 can be dropped off at the YMCA for $5 per day.

“As a parent, I’m thinking about is it safe and what’s the cost,” Brito said. “This is the service that we offer and this is how much it’s going to cost.”

On Friday afternoon, there were three children playing basketball on the second floor of the YMCA.

One of the children playing basketball was Wilson and Young Medal of Honor Middle School eighth-grader Kathrine Lewis. She said she plans on playing as much basketball as she can at the YMCA during spring break.

Brito said the YMCA can be a safe outlet for children during the week-long hiatus from school.

The membership director explained that children get into a routine of attending school, but during spring break, parents still have to go to work and the children need a place to go.

“We can be a place that kids can come and their parents feel safe,” Brito said. “We’ve built a culture here where it’s about family and we get to know these kid’s names. It’s more than just being a spot. We are building relationships in our community where families feel safe.”

The YMCA will also be preparing to host its free event called Healthy Kids Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 18, which is a national program that is aimed to improve the health of children.