Odessan keeps artwork on south side

The 42-year-old Odessan, who goes by Ginger Rose, has a number of her original pieces of artwork hung up and stacked against the wall.

Rose uses the lessons she learned from her mother and grandmother to help people from all walks of life and different social classes experience art.

“This neighborhood isn’t considered the best neighborhood in town,” Rose said. “I’ve always been someone who has wanted to help and contribute to the community.

“The opportunity to do this is just a joy for me because there’s so much talent in his area. Some people don’t have the resources. They might not have the accommodations to buy what they need. Paint supplies aren’t cheap. It’s not a cheap hobby, but anything can become art and I learned that very young.”

Rose and her mother started Splash and Dash events five years ago.

However, Rose’s mother died three years ago and Rose took more than a two-year hiatus from those events. She said she started hosting those Splash and Dash events about five months ago.

Splash and Dash events are similar to Wine and Canvas. Rose said her average class size is 15 people with 30 to 35 being at the high end. The cost for the class is between $35 and $55. The event will last between an hour and half to three hours.

Rose’s next Splash and Dash event is scheduled for Aug. 24 at Curb Side Bistro.

Though Rose and her sister own a publishing company in Dallas, she spends large parts of the year in her hometown. She said Odessa has the opportunity, in conjunction with the oil boom, to be a cultural melting pot.

“I love being here,” Rose said. “I think there are a great group of humans here. There are a lot of people from different areas with the oil field. You have so many different cultures and so many different types of people mixing here. I think our area is really overlooked in terms of diversity.”

At the moment, Rose is using her yellow two-story house as her makeshift art studio until her permanent space is renovated.

Rose didn’t give many specifics about where her art studio would be located. She said she’s trying to keep it a surprise, but she indicated it would be near the interstate on the south side.

“One of the things that my mom wanted was for it to be accessible to people from the surrounding area,” Rose said. “She also wanted it on the south side of town, so we could have events for children that might not have the opportunity to take lessons.”

Rose said she’s available for private lessons at anytime.

The Odessa native explained she offers discounts to veterans, the elderly and underprivileged.

“If a person has extenuating circumstances for finances, I will do a slide scale for them,” Rose said. “I believe that everybody should have the opportunity.”

Rose said the “starving artist” mantra is real, but for her it’s a choice. She said she lives a simple life and earns whatever she can get for her artwork.

Yet, she admitted she should sell more of her artwork rather than keep it.

Rose said she isn’t in the art profession to make money. She’s making and teaching art to anyone and everyone because that’s what she likes to do.

“I could easily go back to education, but after losing my mother and my grandmother and going through this phrase where I readjusted priorities,” Rose said. “It was more about enjoying life.”