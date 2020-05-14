  • May 14, 2020

West Texas Food Bank receives grant from Truist for COVID-19 relief efforts

West Texas Food Bank receives grant from Truist for COVID-19 relief efforts

Posted: Thursday, May 14, 2020 11:15 am

The West Texas Food Bank announced Thursday that it received a $10,000 grant from Truist Financial Corporation to purchase food for ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts.

The grant is part of the financial services company’s Truist Cares initiative, a $25 million philanthropic pledge announced in March to support basic needs, provide medical supplies and relieve financial hardship due to COVID-19.

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspire and build better lives and communities. With 275 years of combined BB&T and SunTrust history, Truist serves approximately 12 million households with leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country.

The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Truist is the sixth-largest commercial bank in the U.S. with total assets of $506 billion as of March 31.

