West Texas Food Bank receives grant from Truist for COVID-19 relief efforts

The West Texas Food Bank announced Thursday that it received a $10,000 grant from Truist Financial Corporation to purchase food for ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts.

The grant is part of the financial services company’s Truist Cares initiative, a $25 million philanthropic pledge announced in March to support basic needs, provide medical supplies and relieve financial hardship due to COVID-19.

