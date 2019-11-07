Quick Hits Nov. 7

Public hearing

State Rep. Brooks Landgraf has scheduled a hearing of the House Select Committee on Mass Violence Prevention and Community Safety at 9 a.m. today at Odessa College, Saulsbury Campus Center, Joe Zant Community Room, 201 W. University Blvd.

The public is invited to attend and provide testimony regarding the impact of the mass shooting that occurred on Aug. 31.

"I want to encourage folks to take advantage of this opportunity to share your thoughts and concerns regarding the August attack and ways to prevent future acts of mass violence directly with me and other members of the Texas House of Representatives from throughout the state," Landgraf said.

For more information, call 512-463-0331 or 512-463-0546.

ON THE NET

>> house.texas.gov

Take a Veteran to School Day

Sparklight has organized Take a Veteran to School Day from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Friday at Hays STEAM Academy, 1101 E. Monahans St.

A number of veterans related to students and teachers will be in attendance, as well as three Navy veterans who now work for Sparklight: Gena Maldonado, warehouse technician; Guy Means, advance technician; and Johnny Thomas, advance technician. The veterans who attend this event will share their stories with second through fifth-grade students and receive a heartfelt “thank you” for their service.

Shakespeare Festival

The Odessa Arts has scheduled the Odessa Shakespeare Festival Friday and Saturday at Odessa College Globe Theatre, 2308 Shakespeare Road.

Performances will be A Midsummer Night’s Dream from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday and Julius Caesar from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

This year marks the fourth collaborating year with the Odessa Shakespeare Festival and the Texas Shakespeare Festival in Kilgore.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream This Shakespeare comedy portrays the events surrounding the marriage of Theseus, the Duke of Athens, to Hippolyta, the former queen of the Amazons. These include the adventures of four young Athenian lovers and a group of six amateur actors (the mechanicals) who are controlled and manipulated by the fairies who inhabit the forest in which most of the play is set.

Shakespeare’s political thriller tells the story of the conspiracy against Caesar, his assassination and the defeat of his conspirators. Set in Rome in 44 BC, the play depicts the moral dilemma of Brutus as he joins a conspiracy led by Cassius to murder Julius Caesar to prevent him from becoming dictator of Rome.

Following Caesar’s death, Rome is thrust into a period of civil war, and the republic the conspirators sought to preserve is lost forever.

General admission is $10 per performance. Event pass for all performances is $18. Student tickets are $5 per performance with a student ID. Odessa College students, faculty, and staff get in free with a student ID.

For more information, call 337-1492 or email info@odessashakespeare.org. Go online for tickets.

ON THE NET

>> odessashakespeare.org

GIS Day slated

The City of Odessa is hosting Worldwide GIS Day on Nov. 13.

This event will be on the fifth floor of City Hall, 411 W. Eighth St. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be contests, displays, giveaways and more. Many of the participants will be handing out promotional items so attendees are advised to come early.

GIS technology is used all around us and is a vital part of the community. Come learn about all the applications that it serves.

For more information, contact Eddie Landrum by email at elandrum@odessa-tx.gov.

ON THE NET

>> odessa-tx.gov

OC Veterans Day Concert set

Odessa College invites you to attend the 5th annual Veterans Day band concert at 7 p.m. on Nov. 12 in Deaderick Auditorium on the main campus of Odessa College, 201 W. University Blvd.

The annual event honors military veterans, emergency personnel, and first responders through music. The Odessa College Concert Band will perform selections from composers Leonard Bernstein, Mark Camphouse, and John Philip Sousa. The concert is free and family-friendly. For more information, search Odessa College Music on Facebook.

ON THE NET

>> odessa.edu