The Odessa Hispanic Art Association is currently booking for the eighth annual Art Exhibition Gala from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 26 at BB&T Bank, 618 Texas Ave.
Artists will be able to display and sell their work.
Each artist must set up by 3:30 p.m. or a day before the event.
Deadline is Sept. 23. Registration is required.
The event is free and open to the public.
For rules or more information, call 894-8128 or email martin_5363@netzero.com or marquez.liliana@rocketmail.com.
Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.