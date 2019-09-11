The Odessa Hispanic Art Association is currently booking for the eighth annual Art Exhibition Gala from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 26 at BB&T Bank, 618 Texas Ave.

Artists will be able to display and sell their work.

Each artist must set up by 3:30 p.m. or a day before the event.

Deadline is Sept. 23. Registration is required.

The event is free and open to the public.

For rules or more information, call 894-8128 or email martin_5363@netzero.com or marquez.liliana@rocketmail.com.