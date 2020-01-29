  • January 29, 2020

No confirmed coronavirus cases in Texas - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

No confirmed coronavirus cases in Texas

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Learn more about the coronavirus

Posted: Wednesday, January 29, 2020 6:54 pm

No confirmed coronavirus cases in Texas Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Medical Center Health System has received several calls and inquiries about the outbreak of a respiratory illness caused by a novel (new) coronavirus called 2019-nCoV that first started this past December in Wuhan, China.

As of Jan. 28, a news release said, there have not been any confirmed cases in the state of Texas. In addition, MCHS has not treated any patient with similar symptoms or had to refer any patients for additional testing.

The 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) is a new virus that causes respiratory illness in people and can spread from person-to-person. This virus was first identified during an investigation into an outbreak in Wuhan, China.

Patients with 2019-nCoV have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever; cough; shortness of breath.

This virus is not spreading in the United States right now, but the best way to prevent infection is to avoid being exposed to this virus. There are simple everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses. These include:

  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

The Centers for Disease Control, along with the Texas Department of State Health Services is monitoring the developing outbreak in China.

The CDC says the immediate risk in the U.S. is low and there have been only five confirmed cases in the U.S. as of Jan. 28. All five cases confirmed were found in people who had traveled from Wuhan. Those five are currently in isolation.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in , on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 6:54 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
45°
Humidity: 42%
Winds: ENE at 10mph
Feels Like: 41°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 58°/Low 31°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 30s.

thursday

weather
High 48°/Low 31°
Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s.

friday

weather
High 57°/Low 33°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]