No confirmed coronavirus cases in Texas

Medical Center Health System has received several calls and inquiries about the outbreak of a respiratory illness caused by a novel (new) coronavirus called 2019-nCoV that first started this past December in Wuhan, China.

As of Jan. 28, a news release said, there have not been any confirmed cases in the state of Texas. In addition, MCHS has not treated any patient with similar symptoms or had to refer any patients for additional testing.

The 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) is a new virus that causes respiratory illness in people and can spread from person-to-person. This virus was first identified during an investigation into an outbreak in Wuhan, China.

Patients with 2019-nCoV have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever; cough; shortness of breath.

This virus is not spreading in the United States right now, but the best way to prevent infection is to avoid being exposed to this virus. There are simple everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses. These include:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

The Centers for Disease Control, along with the Texas Department of State Health Services is monitoring the developing outbreak in China.

The CDC says the immediate risk in the U.S. is low and there have been only five confirmed cases in the U.S. as of Jan. 28. All five cases confirmed were found in people who had traveled from Wuhan. Those five are currently in isolation.