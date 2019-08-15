Quick Hits Aug. 15

United Way benefit

XTO Energy and Concho Resources will present the 18th annual Bustin’ Clay for United Way Clay Shoot from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Jake's Clays, 13301 FM 1379, Midland.

The $200 per shooter includes breakfast/lunch, shooting and door prizes.

Prize boards and raffle tickets available.

For sponsorship information, call Marcela Munoz at 620-4320 or email Marcela_Munoz@XTOEnergy.com.

All net proceeds benefit United Way of Midland.

Registrations are required. Go online to register.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y6ferh46

Tree planting workshop

Keep Odessa Beautiful has scheduled a tree planting workshop from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday at Household Hazardous Waste Education Facility, 814 W. 42nd St.

The instructor will be Joe Villarreal with American Tree Care.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, call 335-4686

Registration is required. Go online to register.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/yytf9yek

Cancer Sucks Fest

West Texas Gifts of Hope has scheduled a Cancer Sucks Fest featuring Pat Green and Brian Milson from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday at the Rolling 7's Ranch Event Center, 11700 W. County Road 122.

Tickets are $25 in advance or $35 day of the how.

Go online for tickets or more information or call 614-9284.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y679gkyu or tinyurl.com/y58kfohx

Fire Truck Pull

The second annual Fire Truck Pull benefiting Special Olympics Texas has been scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Hill Park, corner of Fifth Street and South Allen Avenue, Monahans.

Registration is required. Go online to register.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/yyfdjra4 or tinyurl.com/y5hrznq5

Seeking volunteers

Rays of Hope Children’s Grief Centre is seeking volunteers for Hope Works, a 10-week program for children who have experienced a loss or change.

Volunteer training will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the centre, 900 West Wall St., Midland.

For information, call 684-5437 or email kfanning@raysofhopemidland.org.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y6rl3xck