AG resists city’s efforts to obstruct records access

The filing, in the 161st District Court of Judge John Smith, asks the court to deny permissive joinder on the grounds that the OA is not accusing the AG’s office of failing to release public records, as the OA alleges that the city has done, but is taking issue with the city’s actions and repeated violations of the Texas Public Information Act by redacting information from crime reports that is public and also by causing delays in the release of information.

The City of Odessa hired an Austin law firm and, in its own filing, also requested that the court transfer the entire case to Travis County, where the Attorney General’s office is located. The case cannot be transferred unless the judge grants the joinder.

Attorney John Bussian, a media law specialist and counsel for the OA, said the City of Odessa’s attempt to move the trial and to get the AG’s office involved on their behalf should fail.

“The upshot of the attorney general’s message in its filing is that the AG wants no part in the city’s scheme to use the attorney general’s office as an excuse for refusing to release public records,” Bussian said via phone.

Bussian said the city’s attempt to beg the attorney general to be party to the lawsuit essentially by suing the AG in a third-party action is unprecedented in Texas Public records enforcement cases. “The attorney general is saying I don’t want any part of that.”

The summary of the argument the AG makes is that the AG’s office has sovereign immunity to deny the city’s request to join them in fighting off the lawsuit, because that doctrine prohibits the city from suing the attorney general in this setting.

The AG’s office also argues in its motion that the city’s attempt to bring the AG into the lawsuit does not satisfy the basic rules of Texas state court procedure.

Although the city claims the OA’s complaint is with the Attorney General and not the city, the OA specifically alleges that the city violated the PIA “by failing to promptly release public information and by unreasonably redacting public information after unreasonable delay.”

The OA originally filed the lawsuit in January to force the city to release public crime records in a timely manner and in accordance with state law.

The AG’s filing also supports the OA’s response this week to the city’s motion. The OA concluded its response by describing the city’s motion as “another groundless maneuver to obstruct and delay” the OA’s access to records that have always been open to the public and press.

Prior to the filing, for months the OA had battled the city to provide public documents to both the OA and the public that includes police reports and probable cause affidavits in a timely manner without redacting information that has always been considered public information under Texas law.

The city abruptly changed the traditional practice of releasing public crime information following the Odessa mass shooting on Aug. 31, 2019, that resulted in the deaths of seven people and the wounding of 25 others. Police reports from that shooting that were requested in the days following the incident were only released in late January.

It was after the shootings that the city began to demand freedom of information requests for all probable cause affidavits and police reports, which the OA and its media partner, CBS 7, argue violates the Texas Public Information Act (TPIA). Information that is always considered public does not require an FOI request — certainly not information that is covered under the TPIA. The change by the city resulted in reports on basic crimes being delayed by days or weeks and often with large portions of the reports blacked out.

In the past, the Odessa American received requested police records from the municipal court and not the city attorney’s office and often had those records in a few hours unredacted.

The city attorney announced that no records would be released until they were vetted by lawyers for the city.

In February, state and national newspaper associations, as well as the country’s largest newspaper chain, signaled support of the OA’s lawsuit.

The Texas Press Association and America’s Newspapers, which represents more than 1,000 daily and weekly digital and print newspapers, recently issued strong statements of support of the OA’s most recent legal action against the city.

Also, Gannett, owner of the Austin American-Statesman, the El Paso Times and six other daily Texas newspapers, offered their support as did the Texas Press Association (TPA).