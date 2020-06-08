  • June 8, 2020

Man listed in critical condition after motorcycle collision - Odessa American: Local News

Posted: Monday, June 8, 2020 2:55 pm

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 35-year-old Odessa man is critical condition after he was reportedly involved in a motorcycle collision.

The reported collision happened at 9:24 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Highway 191 and Billy Hext Road, an Odessa Police Department press release detailed.

OPD and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to the collision where it reportedly showed that John Baker, 35, of Odessa, was operating a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Baker was traveling west on Highway 191 and attempted to exit at Billy Hext Road.

Baker left the roadway and struck a curb, which caused the motorcycle to end up near the front of Crossroads Church, the press release stated.

Baker was reportedly transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Speed was a possible factor and the investigation continues.

Posted in on Monday, June 8, 2020 2:55 pm. | Tags: , , ,

