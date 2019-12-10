  • December 10, 2019

Quick Hit Dec. 10

Posted: Tuesday, December 10, 2019 1:30 am

Odessa American

Empty Stocking

Not full

 

The 25th year of the Empty Stocking Fund ends in 10 days and remains well short of the $100,00 goal with just $8,371 raised this year.

Funds stay in Ector County and help needy families like that of Lana, not her real name, who is raising her 2 grandchildren while one parent is out of the picture and one is in jail.

This family can be helped through the Empty Stocking Fund, an annual fundraising effort by the Odessa American and The Salvation Army. Empty Stocking Funds go for a good holiday meal and small gifts under the tree. Donations to the Empty Stocking Fund may be mailed or delivered to the Salvation Army Community Center, 810 E. 11th St., or the Odessa American, 700 N. Grant, Suite 800. ZIP codes for both are 79761. Call the Salvation Army at 332-0738. The Empty Stocking Fund was created by the Odessa American in 1995 and has raised more than $1.9 million. Donate online.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/ybgnwnzw

 

Christmas Open House

The Ector County Republican Party has scheduled a Christmas Open House from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at 707 Jefferson St. Meet and greet local candidates with the draw for candidate placement on March ballot at 6 p.m. 

 Call Tisha Crow 5597066 or Judy Calloway 528-2831

 

Census needs help

Census 2020 needs employees and a recruiter is scheduled to attend the Census 2020 Kickoff at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Commissioners Court at 1010 E. 8th St., Room 500.

Pay is $24.50 an hour with a 30 hour week maxium and flexible hours and $.58 mileage.

>> FROM STAFF REPORTS

