ExxonMobil utilizes new tech in effort to reduce methane emissions

ExxonMobil is going from ground level to outer space with field trials of eight emerging methane detection technologies at nearly 1,000 sites in Texas and New Mexico.

The company announced in a news release Thursday that satellites, aircraft, motor vehicles and fixed locations are being used in an effort to further reduce methane emissions.

The field tests are evaluating effectiveness and scalability of a range of next-generation detection technologies, according to the release. All technologies and deployment methods will be used to detect leaks and identify potential solutions that can be shared with other oil and gas operators.

“By testing the most promising methane detection technologies in a field environment, we are providing viable solutions that can be adopted by other producers to detect and reduce methane emissions,” Staale Gjervik, ExxonMobil senior vice president of unconventional, said in the release. “We are applying scientific rigor and taking aggressive steps to find commercially scalable and affordable solutions for all operators.”

The different methods are being validated by a combination of field observations, optical gas-imaging cameras and portable methane-detection instruments. ExxonMobil is also comparing measurements to downwind emissions observations using technology by Aerodyne Research that enables holistic measurement of site emissions, the release said.

“We are already seeing the benefits of some of these technologies,” Gjervik said. “Through the trials, we have discovered methane sources that would otherwise not have been detected as efficiently or quickly under the current methods prescribed by regulations. The company is committed to immediately investigating and fixing methane emissions that are detected during the trial.”

ExxonMobil has previously announced emission-reduction initiatives. As of the end of 2019, the company has reduced emissions by nearly 20 percent in its U.S. unconventional operations compared to 2016 levels, and remains on track to meet its corporate-wide commitments to reduce methane emissions by 15 percent and reduce flaring by 25 percent by the end of 2020.

Eight independent companies are providing the technologies for the trials.

GHGSat (www.ghgsat.com) uses satellites to measure methane concentrations, detect leaks and estimate emission rates. Data can be updated every time the satellite orbits Earth.

Five companies — Bridger Photonics (www.bridgerphotonics.com), Scientific Aviation (www.scientificaviation.com), Kairos Aerospace (kairosaerospace.com), Leak Surveys Inc. (www.leaksurveysinc.com) and SeekOps (www.seekops.com) — employ different types of aircraft to employ their technologies, which range from air sample chemical analyzers to open-path imaging systems.

Bridger Photonics uses aerial LiDAR to pinpoint and measure leaks. Scientific Aviation has airplanes equipped with sensors as well as weather and atmospheric information to measure methane emissions. Kairos Aerospace uses an airplane-mounted methane detection spectrometer with simultaneous optical imagery and geolocation to locate leaks.

Leak Surveys Inc. uses helicopter-mounted gas imaging surveys. SeekOps uses drone-mounted gas sensors to detect and quantify methane emission rates.

Truck-mounted autonomous sensors that measure methane emissions are being used by mAIRsure. Troposphere uses stationary methane and wind sensors to continuously monitor for emissions.