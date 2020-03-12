Quick Hits March 12

Pro Rodeo

All American Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Midland has scheduled the Permian Basin Spring Stampede Pro Rodeo from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Midland Horseshoe Pavilion-Amphitheater, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland.

Doors open at 6 p.m.

>> tinyurl.com/r8toty8

Shopping event

All Things Beautiful Spring Expo will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway.

>> tinyurl.com/ukgjqfw

Celtic Fair

The Celtic Heritage Society of the Permian Basin has scheduled the West Texas Celtic Fair from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Midland Horseshoe Pavilion, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland.

There will be music, bagpipers, Scottish clans, vendors, workshop, classes, children's activity area, dog contests and parades, bonniest knee contest, food and more.

Tickets and information are available online or call 432-210-1852 or email westtexascelticfair@gmail.com.

>> tinyurl.com/yx3jmtnt or westtexascelticfair.com

Leadership event

The annual 2020 Sewell Leadership event has been scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 19 at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center.

Speakers will be John Maxwell, Susan Salgado, Jeff Henderson and local community leaders.

>> sewellleadershipevent.com

Show & Luncheon

Pilot Club of Odessa has scheduled the Administrative Professional Style Show & Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 23 at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, 305 E. Fifth St.

Tickets are $50. There will also be raffles, a silent auction and door prizes. Fundraiser to benefit agencies assisting those with brain related disorders, the elderly, caregivers, youth and veterans.

For more information, call 528-1815.

>> tinyurl.com/qms9dby