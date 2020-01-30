New Dawn Fellowship, 2110 E. 10th St., has scheduled a Super Bowl Party & Chili Cook Off Contest at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in fellowship hall.

Bring a favorite game time food, side dish, or dessert to share.

Prizes will be awarded for first and second place, spiciest chili and the people’s choice award.

Chili not required to watch the game.

The event is free and open to the public.

Go online for cook off rules or to register, or text the word CHILI to 432-239-1211.