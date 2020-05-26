  • May 26, 2020

Pecos seniors balance final high school days, while working at nursing home

Pecos seniors balance final high school days, while working at nursing home

Posted: Tuesday, May 26, 2020 10:53 am

By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

Pecos High School seniors Amariz Garcia, Kassandra Anchondo and Emilia Lopez were all looking forward to celebrating their final days of high school.

As the last few weeks have shown, however, those plans took a dramatically different turn.

With schools closed for the rest of the year, the trio is taking on a different kind of challenge with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Aside from balancing the remainder of their high school days in a virtual setting, all three students are working at Focused Care nursing home as certified nursing aides. The connections were made as part of the CNA program offered at the school.

It’s provided a different perspective for Garcia, who played volleyball and was on the swimming and diving team during her time at Pecos. She has been working at Focused Care since Feb. 3.

“I was ready to go back to school and picked up some extra shifts when they extended the closure,” she said. “Once it got delayed again, I started to understand that we weren’t going to go back. When they finally said that we weren’t going back at all, that’s when it really hit me and I was upset.”

It’s been a difficult transition to virtual learning for Garcia but says that she’s thankful that she’s able to work and pursue something that she’s passionate about.

She credits Valerie Trujillo, her health sciences teacher and now co-worker at the nursing home, for helping to guide her on that path.

“She’s been the best,” Garcia said. “I’ve turned to her for advice and I’ve asked for her opinion on things. She’s guided me on what my next steps would be and I appreciate her so much.”

Anchondo took a slightly different path to the nursing program. She says that she was initially interested in cosmetology but decided to take on a new challenge instead.

So far, she believes she made the right choice.

“I like it,” Anchondo said. “It’s definitely challenging and it can be scary sometimes with everything going on since we work with the elderly.”

Trujillo has been working in healthcare for almost 13 years and says that the last few weeks have been stressful because of how much has changed over that time.  

That said, she saw an opportunity for her students when she reached out to the nursing director at the home and recommended the three students for potential clinical work outside the classroom.

All three interviewed for positions and were hired and Trujillo says that she’s proud of all of them for stepping up. She added that she’s seen all three of them grow together in the short time as co-workers and is also impressed that the first real-world experience they have is in a nursing home.

“The thing that I’m most proud of is that they were able to get out and help our elderly population,” she said. “They’re pretty vulnerable right now and they decided to step forward and come to work and help their fellow nurses and our community.

“I think it’s great that as high school students, they took that initiative and demonstrating professionalism by going out there.”

Garcia admitted that the work has been challenging for her and her classmates. She added that she’s still getting used to the extra precautions being taken that include regular screening and temperature checks.

She is, however, able to see some rewards of working with those staying at the home.

“I enjoy getting the chance to talk with them,” she said. “They are lonely because they don’t have visitors right now and it’s hard to see them like that. When I get the chance, I’ll do little stuff to make sure that they aren’t as lonely.”

As for what’s next, Garcia says that she will be attending Odessa College in the fall with plans to enroll in the vocational nursing program (LVN). Anchondo said that she would look to follow that same path.

For now, she and her classmates are making the best of the current situation and trying to make sense of it by helping others.

“We’re all learning as we’re going,” Garcia said. “I think we can all bond over this experience knowing that we helped on the front lines during this time since we are still so young.”

Anchondo echoed a similar sentiment.

“It’s really cool because we get to share our experiences and challenges as well,” she said. “Since we’re all the same age and we all went to school together, it is comforting to know how we can share the challenges together in this program.”

