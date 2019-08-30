  • August 30, 2019

Quick Hits Aug. 30

Quick Hits Aug. 30

Posted: Friday, August 30, 2019

P.B. Fair & Expo

The Permian Basin Fair & Exposition kicks off today and continues through Sept. 8 at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway.

Gates open at 5 p.m. today and Tuesday through Friday and at noon Saturday through Monday and Sept. 7-8.

Activities include a carnival, shopping and food vendors, petting zoos, pageants, talent shows, creative arts, Wild West Show, Old School Wrestling, live music and more.

Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and children ages 4-12, and free for children age 3 and under. Labor Day (Monday) is Dollar Day, and all admission tickets and carnival rides are only $1 each. Carnival armbands are $25.

Go online for tickets or more information or call 550-3232.

ON THE NET

>> pbfair.com

 

Food Pantry

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4901 Maple Ave., has scheduled the monthly food pantry from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the last Saturday of each month.

Call 366-1321.

ON THE NET

>> wpcodessa.com

 

Blood Drive

Connection Christian Church of Odessa, 4241 Tanglewood Lane, has scheduled a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Registration is required.

Go online to register.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y4vkeow8

 

Production

The Permian Playhouse presents Real Women have Curves, the story of a first generation Mexican-American girl and her passage to womanhood, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Odessa College Black Box, east of the Globe Theatre.

Tickets are $15.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y6gg9j9q

 

Parade

The 16 De Septiembre Parade entries are currently being taken.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. Sept. 14 at Odessa College, 201 W. University Blvd.

The parade will continue South on Andrews Highway/Grant Avenue, ending at Ninth Street (ECISD Administration Building).

A Live Music and Awards event will follow at Club 20/20, 1023 S. Grant Ave.

Parade entry registration fees are: Float $40, truck/car $30, horse $20 and bicycle are free.

Awards presentations will include: Best Float, $500; Best Truck/Car, $150; Best Motorcycle, $75; Best Horse, $75; and Bicycle, $50.

For registration or more information, call Jesse Porras at 770-9423 or Delma Hernandez 269-2991.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y5jds2d9

