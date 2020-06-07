  • June 7, 2020

VFW reaches out to aid returning soldiers - Odessa American: Local News

VFW reaches out to aid returning soldiers

Posted: Sunday, June 7, 2020 4:30 am

VFW reaches out to aid returning soldiers By Tony Venegas Odessa American

Since becoming commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 4372 in Odessa, Charlie Kobes has been looking for ways to help veterans and those troops in active duty and give back to the community.

As the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to take shape, an opportunity recently presented itself for the VFW posts across Texas to do all of those things and more.

An Army unit that was stationed in South Korea is returning to the United States after completing a scheduled six-month deployment.

That deployment was extended due to the virus by nearly four months and presented multiple challenges for the soldiers abroad.

The unit is required to undergo a 14-day quarantine upon return and most of them have a place to go. 173 of those soldiers do not and will go through quarantine at base housing in Fort Hood.

In order to help them, VFW posts across the state are banding together to help those soldiers with a drive for new and clean fitted twin bed sheets, bath towels and pillows.

Kobes is leading the effort in the Permian Basin and says this drive is a way to reach out and show what the organization does to help others.

“Number one, it gives them clean sheets and it gives them peace of mind that the community still cares about them,” Kobes said. “On the big note, the guys that are coming back are eligible for this organization. Hopefully, they’ll start to see what has happened and we can get them to see what we do for the community.”

Kobes has put together a number of programs annually including an annual Thanksgiving dinner for the MHMR group and a flag raising and prayer breakfast that took place Saturday in remembrance of D-Day. The VFW also uses funds raised to pay the electric bill of the Boy Scouts building located next to the post.

This latest effort has plenty of meaning for Kobes, whose ultimate goal with the post is to give veterans a place to go and be together.

“This is a local community that comes in here,” he said. “Weather gets bad; we always have our doors open. We always try to get some kind of food set out to people who need it. If their power’s out, they know they have some place warm where we can take care of them.

“It’s a good group of people that’ll band together and help each other.”

So far, Kobes says that the biggest local contribution the post has received so far is a $500 donation from a company in Greenwood. That allowed the post to bulk purchase the needed items for the troops.

And even though Kobes has since been medically discharged, the oath of enlistment he took is something that drives him every day.

“Each and every one of us took an oath to defend this country from enemies foreign and domestic and no one has ever rescinded that oath from any of us,” he said. “It’s something that a lot of us still take to heart.”

As of Friday, VFW Post 4372 has collected about two dozen pillows. Kobes added that those willing to donate can drop them off at the VFW by Tuesday, June 9. This is done to allow the post to take the items down to the collection point in Harker Heights.

Donations can be dropped off at the Post located at 208 E. VFW Lane in Odessa as well as the VFW post located in Midland.

