  • December 5, 2019

Time to sleigh it for charity - Odessa American: Local News

Time to sleigh it for charity

Event benefits medically dependent kids, adults

  • Vicky’s Carriages benefitting Vicky’s Kids

    Courtesy Photo

    Horse drawn carriage rides benefitting Vicky’s Kids have officially begun. Every night, excluding Fridays, horse drawn carriages will be clip-clopping up and down Shiloh Road.

Posted: Thursday, December 5, 2019 3:06 pm

Time to sleigh it for charity By Alix Batte oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

If you have ever wondered what it meant to ride a one-horse open sleigh, Vicky’s Carriages can get you pretty close this holiday season.

The annual horse drawn carriage rides benefitting Vicky’s Kids have officially begun, drawing large crowds out to admire neighborhood Christmas lights. This year, the rides will move from Midland to Odessa to accommodate the growing attendance, taking place on Shiloh Road in the Emerald Forest subdivision. All through December, the corner of Stoney Ridge and Shiloh Road will be transformed into a bright mini highway of Christmas cheer.

Every night, excluding Fridays, horse drawn carriages twinkling with lights of their own will be clip-clopping up and down the block to showcase the dazzling Christmas lights of the neighborhood. If horse drawn carriages aren’t your thing, this year the horses are sharing the road with Thomas the Train Engine.

Each mode of festive transportation will take guests about a mile down the street. Rides last between 20 to 30 minutes, giving everyone time to take in the glow of the lights decorating the houses and trees that line the neighborhoods.

Tommy Dixon, who runs the carriage rides and cares for the horses at Vicky’s Kids, said that one thing that is creating some excitement this year is the brilliance of the Christmas decorations that Emerald Forest has become known for.

“The lights are just incredible there,” Dixon said.

Located in West Odessa, Vicky’s Kids is a home dedicated to the care of medically dependent children and young adults. Ty Rodriguez, who has recently taken over the organization, describes it as “incredibly rewarding” to care for the children housed there as they grow.

“By the end of the workday, I’m just so happy,” Rodriguez said.

These carriage rides offer a yearly fundraising opportunity to provide for the needs of Vicky’s Kids that are not met through Medicare or other insurance allowances.

Proceeds from the rides this year will go toward a new electric system for the kids’ area.

For one week, Sunday through Dec. 12, Vicky’s Kids will be joined by the Junior League of Odessa to create an even brighter night of family fun. During these four nights, the Junior League will host the festivities, bringing a few extra elements to the evenings and providing opportunities to donate to other parts of the community as well.

Rides will start each night at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, and $10 for kids. All Thomas the Train Engine rides are $10. Children 2 years and younger ride free.

For more information about Vicky’s Kids, visit www.octopuskids.org for more on volunteer opportunities and a list of donation needs. Any donations can be made in the form of supplies or Sam’s gift cards.

