Midland Festival Ballet takes the stage

Tchaikovsky and Johnny Cash?

Sounds unlikely but the Midland Festival Ballet has plans to present an exciting night of favorites, tributes and collaborations featuring music from Tchaikovsky to the man in black.

The production is scheduled at 7:30 p .m. Feb. 8 at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center.

The Midland Festival Ballet website, midlandfestivalballet.org, details that the show features world-renowned favorite Swan Lake Act II, Arensky Dances, and brand-new works Danzón and You say, “The Party Never Ends!” spanning the genre of ballet from classical to contemporary.

Midland Festival Ballet, founded in 1993, is a non-profit organization committed to “Bringing the Beauty of Ballet to the Basin.”

THIS PERFORMANCE INCLUDES

ARENSKY DANCES

A neoclassical work by dance icon former Atlanta Ballet director Robert Barnett, this ballet features a series of classical duets and a piano score by Anton Arensky. The work was originally choreographed for the Atlanta Ballet and will feature a trio of musicians on stage with the dancers.

SWAN LAKE ACT II

One of the most famous ballets, Swan Lake is a favorite around the world. Act II features the story of Odette, a princess doomed to live as a swan and the well-known melodies of Tchaikovsky. Special guest artists will perform the featured roles of Odette and Prince Siegfried.

DANZÓN

A premier work choreographed specifically for Midland Festival Ballet, Katia Garza’s Danzón bridges the gap between neoclassical and contemporary ballet with Latin flair. The syncopated rhythms and sultry tones of composer Arturo Márquez sets the stage for this exciting new ballet!

YOU SAY, “THE PARTY NEVER ENDS!”

Set to the iconic music of Johnny Cash, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Lori McKenna, and Robert Earl Keen performed by local band Angel and the Badmen, this contemporary work is choreographed by award-winning local choreographer Pearl Wamsley.

This performance is sponsored by the FMH Foundation with additional support from the Arts Council of Midland, Odessa Arts, Permian Basin Area Foundation, Rea Charitable Trust, and Texas Commission on the Arts. Additionally, this project is sponsored in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts.