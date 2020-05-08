Barbers, salons open slowly

Friday was a highly anticipated day for people like Martha Silver, the owner of Heavenly Praises Beauty Salon in Odessa.

It was the first time in over a month that she was able to go back to work and open her business thanks to Gov. Greg Abbott’s order on Tuesday allowing barber shops, beauty salons and cosmetologists to reopen. A previous order had been in effect since April 2 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even before Silver opened her doors Friday, she says that there were plenty of calls coming in to make appointments.

“They started calling me the same day after they realized I can open up on Friday,” she said. “I’m already booked for today and Saturday.”

Silver added that she’s still waiting for a response to her small business loan as part of the federal government’s Payroll Protection Program. While she waits on that, she says that the shop is her only source of income and was anxious to get going again.

“I just thank God that I’m able to open back up,” she said. “Today has really been a blessing and has God has helped me bring me through this.”

Even though some businesses are starting to reopen, it isn’t without precautions. As part of the reopening, work stations must be six feet apart and must be fully sanitized after each customer visit. There is also a limit to how many customers can come into the store and workers must wear masks or face coverings while at work.

Other shops are coming up with different ways to work safely.

At Vida Nails and Spa, all customers wear a facemask to enter the business. Owner Vida Mai says that she’s taking this step in order for everyone in her shop to remain as safe as they can during these uncertain times.

“For my nail salon, I want to follow all the safety protocols as much as I can,” Mai said. “I wish everyone can follow the same thing at grocery stores and the restaurants where people can keep their distance and follow the protocol.”

Customers are happy to be back although it’s an adjustment for everyone. Tamra Parrott is a regular customer at Vida and says that she comes into the shop about every two weeks. She was wearing a mask during her treatment and said that she was back to come back.

“I’ve missed the nail salon and my hairdresser,” Parrott said. “Those are the things that you just get accustomed to.”

One local barbershop is taking an extra precaution in order to keep customers safe. At Legacy Barber Shop, owner Anthony Roque installed plastic barriers in between each work station at his shop. He says he got the idea from seeing an out-of-town barber implement that in his shop.

“This is probably going to be the new norm from here on out,” Roque said. “We want to go ahead and provide this for the safety of our customers.”

Roque added that they were operating on an appointment-only basis as part of the governor’s orders while Mai and Silver confirmed that they were implemented similar policies at their respective businesses.

One place that chose not to open on the first day available was Empire Barbershop. The shop announced on Facebook that it would instead re-open on Tuesday to allow more time to clean and to go over the new procedures moving forward with their employees.

“We also wanted our barbers to have the opportunity to contact their clients and go over these measures because the last thing we want is a crowd of people showing up and not knowing what to do,” said owner Carlos Villanueva and co-owner Amyee Duarte in a statement Friday to the Odessa American. “At the end of the day, our barber’s safety is just as important as anyone who visits our shop weather you’re a long time client or someone who is just dropping in for the day.”

“We're very happy with the response we got from the decision we made. We just want everyone to know we're thankful for all the support during this time and cannot wait to see everyone Tuesday.”

As for the businesses that have opened back up, there is a unanimous sentiment that they are thankful to get back to work.

“It’s a blessing to be able to get back at it and do what we love doing,” Roque said. “You build a dream and that gets taken away from you during this whole quarantine so getting back to doing this means the world to me.”