  • December 5, 2019

You can help with holidays

You can help with holidays

Posted: Thursday, December 5, 2019 6:30 am

The 25th year of the Empty Stocking Fund ends soon and has a goal of $100,000 and that won’t be met without your help. Funds stay in Ector County and help needy families like that of the Garzas, not their real name, who moved here but did not find jobs right away and are struggling to care for five children including one who is disabled. This family can be helped through the Empty Stocking Fund, an annual fundraising effort by the Odessa American and The Salvation Army.

Empty Stocking Funds go for a good holiday meal and small gifts under the tree. Donations to the Empty Stocking Fund may be mailed or delivered to the Salvation Army Community Center, 810 E. 11th St., or the Odessa American, 700 N. Grant, Suite 800. ZIP codes for both are 79761. Call the Salvation Army at 332-0738.

The Empty Stocking Fund was created by the Odessa American in 1995 and has raised more than $1.9 million. Donate online.

