Diamond Rio bringing holiday, hits

It’s been three decades since Diamond Rio first took to a stage and the group will be in Midland Saturday with the Holiday and Hits Tour.

The group is scheduled to take the stage at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center.

Formed in 1989 in Nashville, the band consists of Gene Johnson (mandolin, tenor vocals), Jimmy Olander (lead guitar, acoustic guitar, banjo), Brian Prout (drums), Marty Roe (lead vocal), Dan Truman (keyboards) and Dana Williams (bass guitar, baritone vocals).

Diamond Rio’s most recent release “I Made It,” is their 10th studio album. The title track was co-written by the band’s lead guitarist Olander and features 11 new songs. Produced by Olander and Mike Clute, “I Made It” is available on iTunes and www.diamondrio.com

Their website details the group’s rich history. Diamond Rio signed to Arista Records and in 1991 with the release of “Meet In The Middle” became the first country music group in history to reach No. 1 with a debut single. The band is also known for their hits “How Your Love Makes Me Feel,” “One More Day,” “Beautiful Mess,” “Unbelievable,” “In A Week or Two,” and more. They released their first-ever autobiography, Beautiful Mess: The Story of Diamond Rio on Thomas Nelson in 2009.

The band, known for playing every note on every album, recently celebrated their 30th Anniversary and has sold more than 10 million albums, won a Grammy Award, a Dove Award, six Vocal Group of the Year wins (CMA and ACM), released two Greatest Hit albums, a live and Christmas project, earned five multi-week no. 1 singles, 22 Top 10 singles, three certified Platinum and five gold albums, released an autobiography – and with zero band member changes.

Known for their charity commitments including long-time spokespersons for Big Brothers Big Sisters, the band has raised more than $1 million for non-profits and received the Minnie Pearl Humanitarian Award.

Their live holiday show is well reviewed and they play both traditional songs as well as contemporary. cmchatlive.com called the show remarkable. “Diamond Rio is a well-polished band. If you are looking for a flaw, I can assure you that there are none. It’s a solid show with pure musicianship as each member sings and performs. It’s rare. It’s entertaining. It’s country.”